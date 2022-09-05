ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Britain Herald

Berlin Deputy Mayor Brenden Luddy stepping down

BERLIN – Longtime Deputy Mayor Brenden Luddy departed his post this week. Luddy, who has served in the position since 2015 and been a member of the Town Council since 2013, was recognized by fellow officials before stepping down. “We thank you for your contributions to improve the quality...
BERLIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry council discusses creation of flag policy

COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Council discussed the possible adoption of a town flag-flying policy during its meeting on Tuesday. The discussion comes at the recommendation of the town’s attorney following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Shurtleff v. City of Boston. In this case, the court ruled that the city of Boston violated a private organization’s First Amendment right of free religious exercise by not allowing the group to fly a Christian flag outside Boston City Hall.
COVENTRY, CT
New Britain Herald

Man with New Britain connection promoted to active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General

Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003 and attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
CROMWELL, CT
theberkshireedge.com

Primary election results 2022

Berkshire County — Throughout the night, The Berkshire Edge will be covering the results of the primary election. To see updates, refresh your browser. Various news outlets have projected Shugrue as the winner in the Berkshire County District Attorney’s race, with Berkshire County Sheriff Bowler re-elected for another term and defeating candidate Barbalunga, and Mark winning over Templeton. Mark is set to be going against independent candidate Brendan Phair in November’s general election for the State Senate seat.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

New Haven assault being investigated as a hate crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are investigating an assault last weekend as a potential hate crime because the victim told police a group of white men yelled racial slurs at him before beating him up on a York Street sidewalk. Police say based on the video...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Civil rights lawsuit filed against the town of Woodbridge

(WTNH) – When you drive across New Haven’s “northern border,” you go from urban to rural in the snap of your fingers. The town of Woodbridge is just minutes away from downtown New Haven, but it really does feel like you’re a million miles away. Homes sit on acres of land and people living there like the quiet, privacy, and top-notch school system.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
darienite.com

Irene Trautmann, 59, a Volunteer of the Year, Past President of Darien Music for Youth, Golfer, Real Estate Agent

It is with profound sadness that our family relays the news of the passing of our beloved Irene Marie Mahoney Trautmann on Saturday morning Sept. 3. She was 59. “Renie”, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, was a guiding light. A cherished daughter, sister, mom, aunt, godmother, wife and dear friend. Her amazing positivity touched all she met. Renie lived with the joyful, uplifting spirit of giving and service to others. If you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, you felt nothing but sunshine.
DARIEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Sanitation Costs Rise Sharply In Seymour

SEYMOUR – A major spike in garbage collection costs forced the Board of Selectmen this week to transfer more than $200,000 from its rainy day fund to make up for the deficit. The board during its meeting Tuesday (Sept. 6) unanimously approved a transfer of $216,395 from the town’s...
SEYMOUR, CT

