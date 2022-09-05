ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea Crash Seriously Injures Pedestrian

SWANSEA — A 33-year-old man hit by a car in Swansea over the holiday weekend was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a release from Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam and Fire Chief Eric Hajder. Officials said police and fire crews responded to a report of...
SWANSEA, MA
capecod.com

Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
GoLocalProv

PC Student Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth Floor Dorm Window

A Providence College fell out of a fifth-floor dormitory window early Thursday morning, according to police. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Police were called to PC shortly after midnight Thursday morning, at which time Providence Fire and Rescue were on the scene attending to the student, who had severe leg injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
SEEKONK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Route 6 involving motor vehicle

SWANSEA — Police Chief Marc Haslam and Fire Chief Eric Hajder report that the Swansea Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. On Sunday, just after 7:45 p.m., Swansea Police and Fire received a report that a pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle on Route 6 at Route 195.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.
HARWICH, MA
ABC6.com

Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three people indicted, including child’s mother, in fentanyl intoxication death of 2-year-old child

Three people have been indicted, including the child’s mother, in the fentanyl intoxication death of a 2-year-old child. According to Pawtucket Police, on the evening of December 10, 2021, the Pawtucket Police and Fire Departments responded to a Sayles Avenue address for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. The child, sadly, was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
PAWTUCKET, RI
