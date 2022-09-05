Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer in Coventry
A Coventry man was rushed to the hospital after he hit a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Swansea Crash Seriously Injures Pedestrian
SWANSEA — A 33-year-old man hit by a car in Swansea over the holiday weekend was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a release from Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam and Fire Chief Eric Hajder. Officials said police and fire crews responded to a report of...
Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
PC Student Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth Floor Dorm Window
A Providence College fell out of a fifth-floor dormitory window early Thursday morning, according to police. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Police were called to PC shortly after midnight Thursday morning, at which time Providence Fire and Rescue were on the scene attending to the student, who had severe leg injuries.
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
Officials: 22-year-old Seekonk man dies due to injuries after 30-foot fall while hiking
Police have identified a 22-year-old Massachusetts man who was pronounced dead moments after a fall. According to ABC4, The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake announced Tuesday that Kurt Lawson of Seekonk, MA took a fatal 30-foot fall at Neffs Canyon in Utah on Monday. Lawson was reportedly hiking...
Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Route 6 involving motor vehicle
SWANSEA — Police Chief Marc Haslam and Fire Chief Eric Hajder report that the Swansea Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. On Sunday, just after 7:45 p.m., Swansea Police and Fire received a report that a pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle on Route 6 at Route 195.
Jordan Coll-Torres of Worcester charged with leaving scene of Hudson car crash and being in possession of illegal firearm
A Worcester man has been accused of fleeing the scene of an early Tuesday morning car crash in Hudson — after one of the vehicles involved in the crash struck a residential home — and being in possession of an illegal firearm, according to the Hudson Police Department.
Man injured after being thrown off forklift in Boston’s Seaport district Wednesday morning
A man was thrown off a forklift during a Wednesday morning workplace accident in Boston’s Seaport District, authorities said to NBCBoston. The incident occurred near the intersection of Sleeper Street and Seaport Boulevard. First responders told the news station that the worker was thrown off the forklift as the vehicle was tilted forward.
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Family calls for justice after man arrested after assaulting 11-year-old boy
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family in Johnston is demanding justice after they said their 11-year-old son was attacked by a man this past weekend. The 11-year-old’s mother told ABC 6 News that her son was playing basketball with a 12-year-old boy when the game became physical. The...
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.
Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is again seeking public assistance identifying the male in the attached photo. He is suspect in a larceny of a large amount of “Red Bull” energy drinks from Shaw’s. If you can identify this male please call Wareham Police Detectives @ 508-295-1204.
Car submerges in river in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
Fall River man sentenced to life in prison for deadly hammer attack
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for a deadly hammer attack from nearly two years ago. Adam Levesque, 42, was convicted last month of the murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On Oct. 9, 2018, Fall River police responded to...
Elijah Lewis: Joseph Stapf to plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 5-year-old New Hampshire boy found dead in Massachusetts
Nearly a year after missing New Hampshire 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was found dead in a Massachusetts woodland, the boyfriend of the child’s mother faces a manslaughter charge connected to his death. Lewis was reported missing from his Merrimack home last October after officials from the New Hampshire’s Department of...
Three people indicted, including child’s mother, in fentanyl intoxication death of 2-year-old child
Three people have been indicted, including the child’s mother, in the fentanyl intoxication death of a 2-year-old child. According to Pawtucket Police, on the evening of December 10, 2021, the Pawtucket Police and Fire Departments responded to a Sayles Avenue address for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. The child, sadly, was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital.
