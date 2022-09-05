WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO