ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Mourning and Depression

Depression is not mourning. In fact, you can't mourn when you're depressed. It is often only when depression is treated that you can address underlying feelings of mourning and sadness. Mourners often have unresolved feelings of guilt, anger, and ambivalence that can be successfully worked through in psychotherapy. Lisa Marie...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Anniversary Grief Reactions Are Deeply Personal

The first year following trauma and loss is filled with anniversaries. Grief is not a one-note experience, but more like a multi-tonal chord. Annual, communal rituals validate recurrent sadness and reflection. Anniversaries conjure to many people’s minds the scent of roses or the pop of a cork from a bottle...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience

Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisaku Ikeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialysis#Emotional Pain#Broken Hearts#Heartbreak#Poetry#Diseases#General Health#Kidney Disease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
Slate

My Daughter’s Friend Is Being Ridiculed Because Her Parents Don’t Understand Basic Hygiene

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My daughter “Madison,” 12, has been best friends with “Sarah” since the girls were in first grade. I’ve always known Sarah’s parents have some beliefs about girls that I don’t agree with. For example, Sarah is not allowed to spend time with male friends outside of school, she cannot wear shorts (knee-length skirts are OK), and makeup is absolutely forbidden (the “makeup” in question was tinted Chapstick). They are deeply religious and conservative and I figured these beliefs were part of that.
KIDS
Bella Smith

Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.
SPRING LAKE, MI
PopCrush

Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy