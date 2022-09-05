Read full article on original website
Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable
Humans have an evolutionary need to be challenged—to feel discomfort. That’s the main revelation of journalist Michael Easter’s The Comfort Crisis, a book about embracing discomfort to “reclaim your wild, happy, healthy self.”. Through his research, Easter discovered that living outside of our comfort zone is...
Feeling Lonely Post-Pandemic?
It is normal to feel lonely or disconnected when making the shift back to face-to-face interactions. Determine what you need and want from in-person relationships, recognizing that others may feel differently from you. Consider taking a break from certain friendships and nurturing others that may be more meaningful. The COVID-19...
When Should You Forgive Infidelity?
The most forgivable behaviors are solitary, followed by emotional and online. Sexual behavior is the least forgivable. People can heal from infidelity trauma and embrace both forgiveness and personal growth. Forgiveness is a significant predictor of posttraumatic personal growth. Infidelity is one of the most painful, traumatic experiences someone will...
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
Why Does "Time Fly" as We Get Older?
Since we cannot remember a time before we existed, our experience—our existence—is what we have on which to base the passing of time. With more and more experiences, we build heuristics for how to engage events and occurrences in our lives as time passes on. Find joy and...
Why Is It So Hard for Us to Change?
Maintaining a healthy productive lifestyle is not a one-time fix, but a long-term commitment, requiring continual tune-ups. Bundling temptations, gamifying tasks, and making public commitments capitalize on different behavior-change principles. Different change techniques can be combined, and we suggest one novel example here. By Douglas T. Kenrick & Dave Lundberg-Kenrick.
How to Say "No" to a Narcissist
People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists are incapable of empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to think...
Does Your Inner Voice Bring You Down?
Most people continually chat away in their minds, accepting their own opinions as facts and their beliefs as gospel. The Stoic philosophers taught that a person's emotional reactions arise from how they interpret life events, not from the events themselves. Countering self-statements or acceptance can help one manage disturbing thoughts.
The Downside of Being Too Close to Your Partner
Being close to your partner can benefit your intimacy but can also threaten your sense of identity. New research on grief shows how a "self–other merger" can make a partner's loss that much harder to overcome. Holding onto your own sense of self can benefit you not just when...
Can You Choose to Believe in God?
The philosopher Blaise Pascal argued that if you want to believe in God, you should start acting like a religious believer. A growing body of evidence suggests that Pascal may have been right. This evidence raises deep questions not only for psychology, but for philosophy, too. The philosopher, theologian, and...
Empaths Can Be Jerks Like Anyone Else
Empathy is often the groundwork for being ethical, but it is no guarantee. Being overly sensitive can make someone withdraw from others. Being overly sensitive may make someone very good at manipulation. In an early episode of "Star Trek," entitled The Empath, Gem absorbs Captain Kirk’s injuries and takes them...
4 Types of Gaslighting in a Family
Gaslighting is a manipulation technique, usually used in romantic relationships, that makes a person disbelieve their own experience. Family dynamics can also be a form of gaslighting, especially if they start in childhood and continue through adulthood. Recognizing the gaslighting dynamics in one's family can help restore belief in oneself.
Eight Types of Humility Needed for Cognitive Clarity
Humility is lauded as a virtue in most world cultures and wisdom traditions. But I’m wary of those who counsel deferential or pious humility to contain and admonish those who have strong opinions and perspectives. For example, the stereotype of humble Asians and Asian Americans acts to silence important intrapsychic as well as interpersonal messages that are quite critical to our time of change and distress. To be bold and not “humble” per se risks being called “arrogant” or “difficult to deal with.” I think it’s possible to be both brave and humble, but it requires constant internal and interpersonal work, and risks rupturing or distressing relationships.
Anniversary Grief Reactions Are Deeply Personal
The first year following trauma and loss is filled with anniversaries. Grief is not a one-note experience, but more like a multi-tonal chord. Annual, communal rituals validate recurrent sadness and reflection. Anniversaries conjure to many people’s minds the scent of roses or the pop of a cork from a bottle...
What Is Free Will?
Christian List defines free will as the ability to think up multiple possible alternatives for action, pick one of them, and start doing it. Our self-experience and mental intentions play a critical part within the causal process of our choices. Recognizing that we can't help but make decisions or choices...
The Nurture of Passion as You Age
Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
How to Make Friends as an Adult
Assume people like you. Research shows that people tend to underestimate how much they are liked by one another. Don't wait for friendship to happen organically. Pursue a hobby in a group and keep showing up. You just moved to a new city. All your friends are getting married or...
When Your Partner Denies Saying What They Said
With awareness, patience, and emotional skill, denial can be worked with and around. Using “I” statements and leaving out “you said this” statements can help turn down the heat on the conflict. The most important thing you can do in the face of denial is stay...
How Values Can Make People More Hopeful for the Future
We often think that people who vote for another party, have another gender, or are older or younger are also different from us in other ways. It is possible to change people’s misperceptions of other groups by showing their value similarities. Research has not yet shown whether similarity information...
The Best Mindset for Minimizing Stress
We often attempt to deal with stress by avoiding it. That doesn't work. Instead, we need to focus on how we interpret the stressful experiences we inevitably encounter. A "synergistic mindset" appraises stress optimistically by considering how it's helpful, including as a way to improve the self. Life is stressful.
