Getting to know one another..!? Lot of people just jump into a relationship.. Because they don't want to be alone..Then before you know it's pretty much over..
My wife and I got married in our thirties. By that age we each had been through several relationships. We met at work and had time to get to know one another first. Then we had a first date and barely made it back it to my place afterward before tearing each other's clothes off. We took a number of adventurous trips together. Then one day we decided to go to Las Vegas and get married. What a hoot that was. For us, always keeping a little bit of adventure and fun in life has been important and kept us going through good times and difficult times. Now we are well into our retirement years, still having little adventures.
My life seems to defy logic and reasoning. For years of getting nowhere , I mean absolutely nowhere with dating whether it be dating apps or in person. I’m now 44 and had instant chemistry with someone from church that is 21. I wasn’t specifically looking at the time because I have gave up looking, and even if I was looking my target was 28-35. But I’m not going to throw away the only one time I randomly met a woman and had chemistry with. Fact is I probably won’t get another chance.
