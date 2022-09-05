Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Austin kicks off “Welcoming Week”
(ABC 6 News) – Austin kicks off it’s annual “Welcoming Week” on Thursday with events around the city planned each day through September 18. Austin’s Human Rights Commission has named this year’s theme as “Where We Belong” as a way of bringing the community together and fostering a sense of belonging.
KGLO News
Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The Mason City Country Club has a new owner. Joe Pritchard of Pritchard Companies of Clear Lake announced at Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council in Mason City that his family had recently purchased the Country Club, which has been in existence since 1901.
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
KAAL-TV
Split between Fall and Summer
A cold front moving through southeast Minnesota and north Iowa on Friday. Arriving from the northwest we’ll see the effects of that front occur there first. Clouds spill in. A stray shower is possible later into the day. But the effects of that wind turning direction and clouds taking over, highs will be confined to the upper 60s in places northwest, like Owatonna.
KAAL-TV
Mason City decides what will occupy old Shopko Building
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City has decided what will occupy the vacant Shopko building. A Minnesota company — EVCO Holdings Incorporated has agreed to buy the building to be the future home of a manufacturing plant. The Mason City Council approved the resolution Tuesday evening to be...
Last Chance To Win: Comedian Kevin James In Rochester
It's a Kevin James Winning Weekend on Y-105FM! Starting Friday, September 9 and running thru Sunday night, you can win tickets to see comedian Kevin James at Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Civic Center on Thursday, September 15!. It's so easy to win! To see the star of “The King of Queens,”...
New Leadership Team Announced For Mayo Clinic Laboratories
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a new leadership team for its diagnostic services programs. Dr. William Morice has been named the CEO and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Mary Jo Williamson has been selected to serve as the organization's chief administrative officer. A news release says the leadership positions also cover Mayo's other diagnostic services in "the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces."
KEYC
City of Albert Lea presents THC policy proposal to school board
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg went before the City’s Public School Board Tuesday evening, presenting the city’s proposed ordinance around newly legalized THC products. “We really want their opinion tonight, and also in the coming future,” Rigg said. “We are creating...
KEYC
Austin nursing home highlights CNA training program
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Good Samaritan Society Comforcare Nursing Home in Austin is promoting its certified nursing assistant training program to attract more candidates. According to Comforcare, CNAs provide 90% of resident care in nursing homes. They are in charge of helping residents with activities of daily living. “They...
Fillmore County Journal
Chatfield welcomes Carly Mae’s Bakery and Cafe
After being bakery-less since 2005, Chatfield residents are thrilled to welcome their new bakery, Carly Mae’s! Local residents and sisters Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek used their middle names to create the name of their new business. Tantalizing items in the display case on a recent Thursday included ham...
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
KAAL-TV
81-year-old Rochester man retires from 45-year volleyball career
(ABC 6 News) – It’s not very often you hear of an 81-year-old retiring from a sport. Monday night was a special night for Rochester native Stanley Dodge who decided to serve his last game of volleyball. The sport has occupied Dodge’s Monday nights for the last 45...
KAAL-TV
Mayo no longer requiring routine COVID-19 testing prior to surgeries and procedures beginning Sept. 12
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System locations will be ending COVID-19 testing prior to surgeries and procedures. In a released statement to ABC 6 News, Mayo Clinic says;. “Beginning Monday, September 12, patients will no longer be required to have routine COVID-19...
KAAL-TV
Superintendent Pekel shares goals for new school year
(ABC 6 News) – Students in the area’s largest school district headed back to the classroom Tuesday. ABC 6 News Anchor Laura Lee with Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel as he shared his goals and plans for the new school year.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
KAAL-TV
RPD swears in ten new officers
As police departments across the country struggle to recruit officers, the Rochester Police Department welcomed ten new officers to the department on Wednesday night. Officers were accompanied by their friends and family to receive their badges and to take the oath of office. It was not only a special moment...
KAAL-TV
New gender-neutral bathrooms in Rochester middle school drawing attention
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s brand new Dakota Middle School features gender-neutral bathrooms for students, with the topic blowing up on social media. At the middle school, the bathrooms feature small rooms instead of stalls that can be used by everyone. “Until you see it and you can...
KAAL-TV
Semi overturns on Broadway, Highway 52 northbound interchange spilling corn; driver injured
(ABC 6 News) – A semi tipped over after merging onto Highway 52 north off of the Broadway Avenue exit in Rochester late Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:51 a.m. Thursday morning. First responders said the driver, Anthony Lodermeier, 63 of...
KAAL-TV
A race against the rain on the gridiron
Last week’s games had a clash with showers and thunderstorms. This week’s edition of Friday Night Football will be more of a race before rain arrives. Good news though, I don’t see a scenario that postpones games like what happened a week ago. A slow moving cold...
myaustinminnesota.com
Detached garage and its contents destroyed in Monday morning fire in southwest Austin
A detached garage and its contents at a residence in southwest Austin are being considered a total loss after being destroyed in a fire Monday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire in the 1300 block of 24h St. SW at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Fire Chief Jim McCoy stated that the garage and its contents, including a classic pickup and a Chevy pickup were destroyed in the fire, and he added that an older vehicle parked near the garage also sustained damage. Chief McCoy went on to state that the heat from the fire also damaged the siding on two garages at a neighboring residence to the north. The State Fire Marshal was on the scene Tuesday to investigate the fire, but McCoy stated that it is unknown if the cause of the fire will be determined due to the extent of the damage.
