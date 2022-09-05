ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

KAAL-TV

Austin kicks off “Welcoming Week”

(ABC 6 News) – Austin kicks off it’s annual “Welcoming Week” on Thursday with events around the city planned each day through September 18. Austin’s Human Rights Commission has named this year’s theme as “Where We Belong” as a way of bringing the community together and fostering a sense of belonging.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Split between Fall and Summer

A cold front moving through southeast Minnesota and north Iowa on Friday. Arriving from the northwest we’ll see the effects of that front occur there first. Clouds spill in. A stray shower is possible later into the day. But the effects of that wind turning direction and clouds taking over, highs will be confined to the upper 60s in places northwest, like Owatonna.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Mason City decides what will occupy old Shopko Building

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City has decided what will occupy the vacant Shopko building. A Minnesota company — EVCO Holdings Incorporated has agreed to buy the building to be the future home of a manufacturing plant. The Mason City Council approved the resolution Tuesday evening to be...
MASON CITY, IA
Y-105FM

Last Chance To Win: Comedian Kevin James In Rochester

It's a Kevin James Winning Weekend on Y-105FM! Starting Friday, September 9 and running thru Sunday night, you can win tickets to see comedian Kevin James at Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Civic Center on Thursday, September 15!. It's so easy to win! To see the star of “The King of Queens,”...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

New Leadership Team Announced For Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a new leadership team for its diagnostic services programs. Dr. William Morice has been named the CEO and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Mary Jo Williamson has been selected to serve as the organization's chief administrative officer. A news release says the leadership positions also cover Mayo's other diagnostic services in "the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces."
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

City of Albert Lea presents THC policy proposal to school board

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg went before the City’s Public School Board Tuesday evening, presenting the city’s proposed ordinance around newly legalized THC products. “We really want their opinion tonight, and also in the coming future,” Rigg said. “We are creating...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Austin nursing home highlights CNA training program

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Good Samaritan Society Comforcare Nursing Home in Austin is promoting its certified nursing assistant training program to attract more candidates. According to Comforcare, CNAs provide 90% of resident care in nursing homes. They are in charge of helping residents with activities of daily living. “They...
AUSTIN, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Chatfield welcomes Carly Mae’s Bakery and Cafe

After being bakery-less since 2005, Chatfield residents are thrilled to welcome their new bakery, Carly Mae’s! Local residents and sisters Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek used their middle names to create the name of their new business. Tantalizing items in the display case on a recent Thursday included ham...
CHATFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Superintendent Pekel shares goals for new school year

(ABC 6 News) – Students in the area’s largest school district headed back to the classroom Tuesday. ABC 6 News Anchor Laura Lee with Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel as he shared his goals and plans for the new school year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD swears in ten new officers

As police departments across the country struggle to recruit officers, the Rochester Police Department welcomed ten new officers to the department on Wednesday night. Officers were accompanied by their friends and family to receive their badges and to take the oath of office. It was not only a special moment...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

A race against the rain on the gridiron

Last week’s games had a clash with showers and thunderstorms. This week’s edition of Friday Night Football will be more of a race before rain arrives. Good news though, I don’t see a scenario that postpones games like what happened a week ago. A slow moving cold...
PRESTON, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Detached garage and its contents destroyed in Monday morning fire in southwest Austin

A detached garage and its contents at a residence in southwest Austin are being considered a total loss after being destroyed in a fire Monday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire in the 1300 block of 24h St. SW at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Fire Chief Jim McCoy stated that the garage and its contents, including a classic pickup and a Chevy pickup were destroyed in the fire, and he added that an older vehicle parked near the garage also sustained damage. Chief McCoy went on to state that the heat from the fire also damaged the siding on two garages at a neighboring residence to the north. The State Fire Marshal was on the scene Tuesday to investigate the fire, but McCoy stated that it is unknown if the cause of the fire will be determined due to the extent of the damage.
AUSTIN, MN

