Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NBC Sports
Perry: Will Pats offense unveil an Alabama-inspired wrinkle in Miami?
The element of the unknown. Bill Belichick has referenced it often ahead of his team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. It's one of his standard talking points before the regular-season opener annually. "It’s opening day, nobody’s really shown anything," Belichick said this week. "We’ll see what happens first game....
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Rams vs Bills
The Buffalo Bills take on the LA Rams tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
The nonsense of the NFL preseason is finally over and the 2022 NFL season is upon us. That means the time for speculation is over and the time for results is here. Well, almost over. There is still time for some Minnesota Vikings’ bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season heading into Week 1 vs. the Green Bay Packers. What will the Vikings 2022 NFL season bring? The Vikings 2022 roster is one of the best in the league, and few teams did as much as Minnesota did to upgrade its chances this season. For that reason, many of the Vikings’ predictions for 2022 are quite optimistic.
NBC Sports
Julio Jones lands on Tampa Bay second string
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin,...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future. Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vikings open O'Connell era, aim for LaFleur-like Packers run
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kevin O’Connell takes the field with the Minnesota Vikings for his first game as a head coach, the 37-year-old will carry with him the blank slate that’s one of the benefits of being a rookie in this high-pressure, much-coveted job. O’Connell needn’t be concerned for now about being booed at home by impatient or inebriated fans. His play calls and game management will be closely scrutinized in the media, at the stadium and on the couch, sure, but even with a ready-made roster full of proven starters and more than a couple of stars, the heat won’t turn up every week he doesn’t win for a while. Matt LaFleur hasn’t helped his cause. No head coach in NFL history has fared better over his first three seasons than LaFleur, who will take his staggering 39-10 record with the Green Bay Packers and three NFC North titles to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The last two of those first-place finishes came in a runaway, one reason why O’Connell is here as the successor to Mike Zimmer in this attempt by the Vikings to reset without rebuilding and retake the division they haven’t won since 2017.
NBC Sports
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NBC Sports
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Chase Hansen to active roster, Jake Luton to their practice squad
The Saints signed linebacker Chase Hansen to the 53-player roster Tuesday. Hansen, 29, did not make the roster last week out of the preseason, but the Saints re-signed him to the practice squad before his promotion this week. He spent most of the past two seasons on New Orleans’ practice squad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
NBC Sports
Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl
In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Rams thought it was a fake when I texted them saying I wanted to sign
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner didn’t hire an agent when he hit free agency for the first time this offseason, after playing for a decade in Seattle. And that led to some confusion when he began the process of searching for a new team. Wagner signed with the Rams in...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1
The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.
LIVE: Bills and Rams kickoff the 2022 NFL Season
The Buffalo Bills are in Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions to kick off the 2022 NFL Season. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 EST.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why Lance wasn't one of 49ers' six captains
During his shift to QB1 over the offseason, second-year quarterback Trey Lance has been constantly praised for the leadership he showed both on and off the field. When coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team captains on Wednesday and Lance wasn’t one of the six players named, the 22-year-old QB was very understanding.
NBC Sports
Emmanuel Sanders announces his retirement
Shortly after the 2021 season came to an end, veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said that he might retire rather than play a 13th season in NFL. That decision has been made. Sanders remained unsigned throughout the offseason and announced on Wednesday that he is hanging up his cleats. Sanders...
NFL
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) added to Week 1 injury report
Christian McCaffrey is on the Week 1 injury report. CMC was added to the Carolina Panthers' report Thursday with a shin injury but was a full participant in practice. Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey was cut with a cleat during practice and noted the running back is "fine," per Ellis L. Williams of the Charlotte Observer.
Comments / 0