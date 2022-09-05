Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
NBC Sports
Perry: Will Pats offense unveil an Alabama-inspired wrinkle in Miami?
The element of the unknown. Bill Belichick has referenced it often ahead of his team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. It's one of his standard talking points before the regular-season opener annually. "It’s opening day, nobody’s really shown anything," Belichick said this week. "We’ll see what happens first game....
Yardbarker
Giants Releasing WR C.J. Board From Practice Squad
Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason. Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad...
Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff: Our offense has the tools to be 'pretty dangerous'
Brandon Scherff spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with Washington where he earned five trips to the Pro Bowl, but he’s feeling pretty good about the squad he joined in free agency earlier this year. During a press conference Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars right guard had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions shuffle the practice squad OL, sign Ross Pierschbacher
Darrin Paulo’s latest stint with the Detroit Lions didn’t even last 24 hours. Signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, Paulo was released by the Lions on Thursday. In his place comes free agent lineman Ross Pierschbacher. The 27-year-old was with the New York Jets over the summer but did not make that team’s final roster. Pierschbacher was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama, selected by what is now the Washington Commanders organization.
AthlonSports.com
New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
Vikings open O'Connell era, aim for LaFleur-like Packers run
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kevin O’Connell takes the field with the Minnesota Vikings for his first game as a head coach, the 37-year-old will carry with him the blank slate that’s one of the benefits of being a rookie in this high-pressure, much-coveted job. O’Connell needn’t be concerned for now about being booed at home by impatient or inebriated fans. His play calls and game management will be closely scrutinized in the media, at the stadium and on the couch, sure, but even with a ready-made roster full of proven starters and more than a couple of stars, the heat won’t turn up every week he doesn’t win for a while. Matt LaFleur hasn’t helped his cause. No head coach in NFL history has fared better over his first three seasons than LaFleur, who will take his staggering 39-10 record with the Green Bay Packers and three NFC North titles to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The last two of those first-place finishes came in a runaway, one reason why O’Connell is here as the successor to Mike Zimmer in this attempt by the Vikings to reset without rebuilding and retake the division they haven’t won since 2017.
NBC Sports
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl
In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
Brandon Scherff praises former Commanders teammates before Week 1 return
The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars locking horns in Week 1 is fitting for several reasons. Not only will Carson Wentz play the team that essentially ended his Colts tenure in Week 18 of last season, but he’ll reunite with former head coach Doug Pederson and former longtime offensive lineman Brandon Scherff returns to his old stomping grounds after he left as a free agent this offseason.
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincy Jungle
Frank Pollack and co. scouted recently-signed Max Scharping years prior
When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals and depth at offensive line, there is no amount that can be too much. Cincinnati needed to improve their line this offseason after Joe Burrow was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season. Signing three starter-quality free agents and drafting the other projected starter of the five-man unit, the Bengals took that assignment seriously. They continue that trend following the final cut day, in which teams had to trim their roster to 53 players.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why Lance wasn't one of 49ers' six captains
During his shift to QB1 over the offseason, second-year quarterback Trey Lance has been constantly praised for the leadership he showed both on and off the field. When coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team captains on Wednesday and Lance wasn’t one of the six players named, the 22-year-old QB was very understanding.
NBC Sports
J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz don’t practice Thursday
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed another practice on Thursday. Watt is dealing with a calf strain that has sidelined him all of this week. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Watt is day-to-day, but the length of his absence and the possibility of aggravating a soft tissue injury in Week One of the regular season could lead to Watt sitting out against the Chiefs with an eye on the weeks to come.
NBC Sports
Vikings release T.Y. McGill off injured reserve
Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill wasn’t able to capitalize on a hot start to the preseason with the Vikings, but an ankle injury halted his chances of making the team. McGill missed the final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve while the team cut their roster to 53 players last week. That ended his chances of playing for the Vikings this season, but McGill will have an opportunity to play elsewhere.
Rookie Rachaad White listed as Leonard Fournette’s backup on Bucs’ depth chart
Rookie tailback Rachaad White, who has minced no words about his intention to reach the summit of the Bucs’ depth chart, evidently is one ankle sprain shy of it. The team’s third-round pick is listed as the No. 2 back behind veteran Leonard Fournette on the unofficial depth chart released Tuesday. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, entering his third season, is No. 3, followed by 30-year-old veteran Giovani Bernard.
NBC Sports
What NFL experts are projecting for 49ers' 2022 season
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is here, which means it's time to see how experts believe the 49ers will fare this season. San Francisco will begin the season with one of the most talented rosters in the league, although the question mark with first-year starting quarterback Trey Lance under center looms rather large.
NBC Sports
Tartt doesn't rule out 49ers return, but only for 'right price'
When safety Jaquiski Tartt was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, there was immediate speculation on a potential reunion with the 49ers. "I’ve talked to the coaches but it's been nothing official," Tartt said to Bonta Hill and Steven Langford of 95.7 The Game on Thursday morning. "As far as that situation, if it’s for the right price, of course I’d be back. At the end of the day, if it's not for the right price, I’m definitely not going back."
NBC Sports
Addition of “probably” makes Lamar Jackson’s deadline meaningless
Deadlines drive action. Anyone who pays attention to the NFL knows that. But when deadlines aren’t real, they don’t do the trick. And artificial deadlines work only if both sides treat them as real. For the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, there seems to be no real deadline.
Comments / 1