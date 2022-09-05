Chelsea Increase Contract Talks With Mason Mount

Chelsea looks to offer another long-term contract this week to English international Mason Mount.

Now that the summer transfer window has closed, Chelsea now focuses on renewing contracts at the club.

Chelsea has already started this process by giving both Reece James and Armando Broja new long-term contracts with the club.

IMAGO / News Images

The English full-back was given his new contract today making the player the highest-paid Chelsea defender of all time. James is now set to be earning up to £250,000 a week.

Broja on the other hand has been given a new six-year contract keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

According to Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph, Mason Mount is set to become the latest player that Chelsea offers a new contract after Reece James's new six-year contract.

Talks have already begun between the club and the player's representatives and there will now be a renewed bid to find an agreement.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea in recent times, winning Chelsea POTY for the last two years whilst scoring the most goals for the club last year.

The English midfielder has been a regular in Thomas Tuchels's squad, however, has failed to contribute to a goal so far this season.

Mount will be travelling with the Chelsea squad in their upcoming game against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

