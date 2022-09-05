ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow Improving in Two Key Areas Ahead of 2022 Regular Season

By James Rapien
The 25-year-old is hoping to be even better this year after leading the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI in 2021

CINCINNATI — It's officially game week for the Bengals. They host the Steelers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

If Cincinnati is going to make another Super Bowl run, then Joe Burrow is going to be a big reason why.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer highlighted the star quarterback in his Monday Morning Quarterback column.

Two things stood out most from the piece, which is a must-read for Bengals fans .

Burrow's leadership continues to grow. He's louder in meetings now than he was at the end of last season or when he was a rookie. That's important, especially if he's going to be one of, if not the best quarterback in the NFL.

“His voice gets louder now in meeting rooms, whereas the installs are less Cally [Brian Callahan] and I saying, This is how we’re doing it,” Taylor told Breer . “It’s now way more, Joe, you got anything you want to add? Joe, you want to lead us off here with how you see this?'”

The second thing that stood out has always been one of Burrow's biggest strengths.

The 25-year-old sees the field as well as anyone. His ability to read opposing defenses, audible at the line of scrimmage and check to the right play is top notch.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says Burrow has gotten even better in that area.

“His command over the last year really grew,” Callahan told Breer. “And that’s the fun part. You got all these reps invested, you know the guys you’re playing with, they know the offense, you can have a ton of fun as a quarterback. You can do all kinds of cool stuff. That’s what made Peyton [Manning] great. They could never be right. The defense could never be right, because he would see whatever was across from him, know what they were playing and know what the answer was.

“That’s the evolution you want, that Joe has the capability to be at.”

Check out the entire article here . For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

