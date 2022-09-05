Read full article on original website
Related
NonProfitView – Brunch & Munch for a Great Cause
Do you want to enjoy the most amazing brunch and help local charities at the same time? You can do it at the Community Brunch. This is a wonderful event presented by the Costa Family and five of our area non-profits. There are two complete seatings with fabulous brunch offerings, omelets, waffles, baked goods, made to order crepes, breakfast fajitas, shrimp cocktails, fruits and smoothies and of course, champagne & mimosas.
GoModesto – MoPride is Back
Chris Murphy is the President and CEO of Sierra Pacific Warehouse Group and Publisher and Founder of ModestoView Inc. Chris worked globally in the cycling industry returning to Modesto in 1996. He is also the founder of the Modesto Historic Graffiti Cruise Route, Legends of the Cruise Walk of Fame, Modesto Rockin’ Holiday, the Modesto Music History Organization and co-founder of the Modesto Area Music Association. Chris is married to his artist wife Rebecca since 1985 and has two daughters Madison and Abigail, both graduating from Modesto High and UC Berkeley. He is lead singer and guitarist for his band, Third Party that donates their performances to non-profits.
AllAgesView
What’s up, Modesto? I hope you have all enjoyed your summer, and are settling into the new school year. September is one of my favorite months because it means that football games are starting. It’s so fun to come to support my school’s team at Downey high school. I also get the privilege to dance during halftime at our home games with Downey Danceline. Our Dance team has been around for almost 13 years, and it is my favorite extracurricular. It’s awesome to have our school come together and cheer on our fellow Knights. Whether you’re an alumnus, parent, or sibling, be true to your school and support the team. Anyone is welcome to any high school football game. Be there at 7 pm!
FoodView – Ice Cream Company
When you think kids, family fun and food, there is really one answer. You need to find a cool neighborhood place that is friendly and has what every kids likes, Ice Cream! Yes friends, if you have been on a soccer team, girl scout event, school play, little league baseball or a just a family fun night, then you need to go directly to the Ice Cream Company. These are the things our family grew up with and the memories are so good.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CityView – Planning the Future
How do we plan Modesto’s future? Where do we grow? Well, every so often, the city of Modesto updates the General Plan. It is open and available for comments. How do we grow smartly? How do we make sure Modesto is good for all? Check it out and make your comments known and what you want to see. Check it out at.
Black-owned coffee shop in Elk Grove calls on community's support to stay open
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento native Jamaar Anderson is struggling to keep the doors of his coffee shop, Savvy House Coffee Bar, open in his own hometown. Savvy House Coffee Bar is a Black-owned, and family-owned and operated business that's been in Elk Grove since March 31, 2019. Anderson...
GoTurlock – Dazed on the Green
Do you miss X Fest as much as we do? You won’t want to miss Dazed on the Green at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. This is a big two-day festival featuring amazing national bands along with some of our best local bands. Besides a huge line up, this is also a cannabis expo. Metal bands like Queenshryk, Dokken, Punk bands like Dead Kennedys, TSOL and Hip Hop from Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, E 40 and local bands Triple D, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Reggae with Marlon Asher, Honey B and Kava Jah and so much more.
Go Modesto – Science Saturdays
Are you blown away by the new images coming in from the James Webb telescope? We are. Science is amazing and the images that are being collected are nothing short of super stellar. Did you know that these amazing images are being analyzed, filtered and color imaged by a local Modestan? Citizen scientist @spacegeck, Janet Schmidt has been featured by none other than NASA and her infrared colorizing has been shared on NASA’s website. How cool is this? Science is amazing, it’s real and we can learn so much about our world and those beyond our atmosphere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Operation 9 to 99 September 10th River Cleanup Event
This e-mail is a reminder to everyone about Operation 9-2-99, our project to clean up the Tuolumne River through Modesto and promote recreation opportunities. Our next cleanup will be this Saturday, September 10th from 8:00AM-11:00AM. We will meet at 816 Crater Ave. between Dallas St. and Ustick Rd. off of Hatch Rd. on the south bank of the river. We need a large group of volunteers for this cleanup. Tell a friend, a family member, a classmate, a church or club or team member, a neighbor, or a co-worker that we need them. Direct them to the website at tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99 Forward them the information page and waiver forms. Post the information on social media. The website is the best place for volunteers to sign up and has details, including a map, about the next cleanup. Volunteers under the age of 18 need a parent signed waiver form that is available on the website and should be completed in advance. We need as many volunteers as we can gather to return this area to a clean, natural riparian habitat open to recreation that the community can be proud of. I hope to see you and your group there. Feel free to forward this information to anyone else who might be interested in reducing blight and increasing recreation opportunities in our community. Together we are making a real difference.
Valley 6-year-old had to spend 2 hours in hot bus with broken AC, mom says
A Merced County mother says her special-needs first grader sat on a school bus with no air conditioning for more than two hours on Tuesday in the middle of a brutal heat wave.
Music in the Plaza September
Kicking off the month of September on the First Friday Greg Edwards of Off the Air has booked a trio of great artists Perhapsy, Mae Powell and The Breathing Room. If you have caught any of his showcases over the year you will know that this is going to be something special. On September 9th a crowd favorite Remedy from Oakdale will be taking the plaza and getting the crowd dancing. Join us on the 16th for Orquestra Dharma and Patty Castillo Davis to kick off and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Hit Replay will be playing all the hits of the eighties on the 23rd so come out because it is hip to be square. Closing out the month is the Rob Hill Band playing some great blues tunes and if you are not a fan already you will be one before the last note fades. Friday nights in the 10th Street Plaza 7-9 pm.
Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We feel steamrolled’ | Parents, teachers of Elk Grove Unified special education students concerned about staffing change
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The nationwide teacher shortage is impacting all areas of schools, including special education. A shortage of special education teachers led California’s fifth-largest school district – Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) – to make a last-minute staffing decision that has caused an upset among teachers and parents.
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
28-year-old man drowns at Modesto Reservoir
MODESTO, Calif. — The body of a man who reportedly went missing while swimming at the Modesto Reservoir was recovered Monday afternoon. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, they received reports of a man missing in the Modesto Reservoir near the Shady Point campground. Deputies located the 28-year-old...
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2. Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Brown […]
NBC Bay Area
How to Take Care of Your Pets During a Heat Wave
California has been hit with an intense heat wave that is expected to bring intensely high temperatures through Thursday. Record-breaking temperatures of up to 112 degrees have been reported in cities like Livermore and San Francisco has reached a high of 92 degrees. Some cities have cooling centers in place...
Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Multiple witnesses capture video footage of strange flying lights over San Andreas area
Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area. Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
ModestoView
Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
760
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.http://www.modestoview.com
Comments / 0