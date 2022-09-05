ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ModestoView

NonProfitView – Brunch & Munch for a Great Cause

Do you want to enjoy the most amazing brunch and help local charities at the same time? You can do it at the Community Brunch. This is a wonderful event presented by the Costa Family and five of our area non-profits. There are two complete seatings with fabulous brunch offerings, omelets, waffles, baked goods, made to order crepes, breakfast fajitas, shrimp cocktails, fruits and smoothies and of course, champagne & mimosas.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

GoModesto – MoPride is Back

Chris Murphy is the President and CEO of Sierra Pacific Warehouse Group and Publisher and Founder of ModestoView Inc. Chris worked globally in the cycling industry returning to Modesto in 1996. He is also the founder of the Modesto Historic Graffiti Cruise Route, Legends of the Cruise Walk of Fame, Modesto Rockin’ Holiday, the Modesto Music History Organization and co-founder of the Modesto Area Music Association. Chris is married to his artist wife Rebecca since 1985 and has two daughters Madison and Abigail, both graduating from Modesto High and UC Berkeley. He is lead singer and guitarist for his band, Third Party that donates their performances to non-profits.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

AllAgesView

What’s up, Modesto? I hope you have all enjoyed your summer, and are settling into the new school year. September is one of my favorite months because it means that football games are starting. It’s so fun to come to support my school’s team at Downey high school. I also get the privilege to dance during halftime at our home games with Downey Danceline. Our Dance team has been around for almost 13 years, and it is my favorite extracurricular. It’s awesome to have our school come together and cheer on our fellow Knights. Whether you’re an alumnus, parent, or sibling, be true to your school and support the team. Anyone is welcome to any high school football game. Be there at 7 pm!
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

FoodView – Ice Cream Company

When you think kids, family fun and food, there is really one answer. You need to find a cool neighborhood place that is friendly and has what every kids likes, Ice Cream! Yes friends, if you have been on a soccer team, girl scout event, school play, little league baseball or a just a family fun night, then you need to go directly to the Ice Cream Company. These are the things our family grew up with and the memories are so good.
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Madison, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Society
ModestoView

CityView – Planning the Future

How do we plan Modesto’s future? Where do we grow? Well, every so often, the city of Modesto updates the General Plan. It is open and available for comments. How do we grow smartly? How do we make sure Modesto is good for all? Check it out and make your comments known and what you want to see. Check it out at.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

GoTurlock – Dazed on the Green

Do you miss X Fest as much as we do? You won’t want to miss Dazed on the Green at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. This is a big two-day festival featuring amazing national bands along with some of our best local bands. Besides a huge line up, this is also a cannabis expo. Metal bands like Queenshryk, Dokken, Punk bands like Dead Kennedys, TSOL and Hip Hop from Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, E 40 and local bands Triple D, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Reggae with Marlon Asher, Honey B and Kava Jah and so much more.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ModestoView

Go Modesto – Science Saturdays

Are you blown away by the new images coming in from the James Webb telescope? We are. Science is amazing and the images that are being collected are nothing short of super stellar. Did you know that these amazing images are being analyzed, filtered and color imaged by a local Modestan? Citizen scientist @spacegeck, Janet Schmidt has been featured by none other than NASA and her infrared colorizing has been shared on NASA’s website. How cool is this? Science is amazing, it’s real and we can learn so much about our world and those beyond our atmosphere.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Family Fun#Travel Info#What To Do#Boomers#Uc Berkeley#Graffiti#Doughnut#Family Activities#Dave Busters#Funworks#Futsol
ModestoView

Operation 9 to 99 September 10th River Cleanup Event

This e-mail is a reminder to everyone about Operation 9-2-99, our project to clean up the Tuolumne River through Modesto and promote recreation opportunities. Our next cleanup will be this Saturday, September 10th from 8:00AM-11:00AM. We will meet at 816 Crater Ave. between Dallas St. and Ustick Rd. off of Hatch Rd. on the south bank of the river. We need a large group of volunteers for this cleanup. Tell a friend, a family member, a classmate, a church or club or team member, a neighbor, or a co-worker that we need them. Direct them to the website at tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99 Forward them the information page and waiver forms. Post the information on social media. The website is the best place for volunteers to sign up and has details, including a map, about the next cleanup. Volunteers under the age of 18 need a parent signed waiver form that is available on the website and should be completed in advance. We need as many volunteers as we can gather to return this area to a clean, natural riparian habitat open to recreation that the community can be proud of. I hope to see you and your group there. Feel free to forward this information to anyone else who might be interested in reducing blight and increasing recreation opportunities in our community. Together we are making a real difference.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Music in the Plaza September

Kicking off the month of September on the First Friday Greg Edwards of Off the Air has booked a trio of great artists Perhapsy, Mae Powell and The Breathing Room. If you have caught any of his showcases over the year you will know that this is going to be something special. On September 9th a crowd favorite Remedy from Oakdale will be taking the plaza and getting the crowd dancing. Join us on the 16th for Orquestra Dharma and Patty Castillo Davis to kick off and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Hit Replay will be playing all the hits of the eighties on the 23rd so come out because it is hip to be square. Closing out the month is the Rob Hill Band playing some great blues tunes and if you are not a fan already you will be one before the last note fades. Friday nights in the 10th Street Plaza 7-9 pm.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ABC10

‘We feel steamrolled’ | Parents, teachers of Elk Grove Unified special education students concerned about staffing change

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The nationwide teacher shortage is impacting all areas of schools, including special education. A shortage of special education teachers led California’s fifth-largest school district – Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) – to make a last-minute staffing decision that has caused an upset among teachers and parents.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

28-year-old man drowns at Modesto Reservoir

MODESTO, Calif. — The body of a man who reportedly went missing while swimming at the Modesto Reservoir was recovered Monday afternoon. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, they received reports of a man missing in the Modesto Reservoir near the Shady Point campground. Deputies located the 28-year-old...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Body and car found in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2.  Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening.  Brown […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

How to Take Care of Your Pets During a Heat Wave

California has been hit with an intense heat wave that is expected to bring intensely high temperatures through Thursday. Record-breaking temperatures of up to 112 degrees have been reported in cities like Livermore and San Francisco has reached a high of 92 degrees. Some cities have cooling centers in place...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
STOCKTON, CA
ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
760
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy