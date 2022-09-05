ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Meet New People In Buffalo, New York

Whether your friends have moved away after graduation or you have recently moved here, there are plenty of places to meet new people and make new friends in Buffalo, New York. If anyone understands how difficult it is to make friends in adulthood, it’s me. When I moved to Buffalo, I didn’t know anyone at all, but I made some good friends pretty quick just by going out to events in the area and talking to new people.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
TRAVEL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Downtown Lunch Spot –The Salty Chefs is Serving Up Food with Attitude & Local Ingredients

When someone calls a restaurant ‘The Salty Chefs‘ — you’re going to expect two things: seasoning and attitude. That’s exactly what you get with a new lunch spot on Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Married couple David and Donna Viertel recently opened The Salty Chefs after a personal and culinary odyssey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items that can be described as pan-American, with influences stretching from Maine to California.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Bar Gets New Look In Buffalo New York

A very famous bar in Buffalo got a new look and it looks like not everyone was happy about it. The Old Pink is one of the most well-known bars in Western New York. The Old Pink is a "dive bar" located on Allen Street in Buffalo and is best known for being the home of the Goo Goo Dolls. Both Johnny Reznik and Robby Takoc both have spent time on the stage or playing tunes from the DJ booth at the bar.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
buffalospree.com

A chat with Robert Lieberman

Robert Lieberman received UB’s first ever degree in film. On Saturday, September 10, at 9:30 p.m., a screening of his cult classic, Fire in the Sky, will be held at North Park Theater to benefit Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Arts Center, followed by a Q&A with Lieberman. Learn more at rlieberman.com.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

HAL welcomes Susan Geissler to September meeting

The Historical Association of Lewiston’s next meeting is titled, “A Long Journey from Clay to Bronze.” Guest Susan Geissler will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St. Geissler began her art career in the 1980s...
LEWISTON, NY
