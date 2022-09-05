Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
u.today
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
kitco.com
Bitcoin price trades near support at $19.2k as all eyes focus on the Ethereum Merge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from TradingView shows that at the same time as the DXY was retreating, Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Carries Bitcoin Price Up, Will “The Merge” Live to Expectations?
The Bitcoin price has been stuck below $20,000 as Ethereum and other altcoins take over the price action and push the sector upwards. Ethereum just deployed the “Bellatrix” upgrade, the final step before “The Merge”, and the price of Ethereum is blazing through local resistance. At...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Watch: Will DOT Succumb To Sharp Sell-off In Next Few Days?
The native token of Polkadot has dropped significantly in the last few days. The fate of DOT rests in the hands of its traders and investors as the correction period in crypto markets drags on. Based on recent price actions, some are predicting that DOT coin prices will fall to...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Setting Up For “Squeeze Of Historic Proportions”, Will BTC Price Get In The Way?
Bitcoin is showing weakness as BTC price trades in a tight range, the number one crypto by market cap saw a small uptick in volatility during today’s trading session. However, the price action was smothered by poor performance in traditional equities. At the time of writing, BTC price trades...
Jim Cramer Has Turned On Cryptocurrency But Is Bullish On Multifamily Real Estate
Millionaire investor and CNBC “Mad Money” talk show host Jim Cramer is veering away from speculative assets. This is not surprising, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance has sent shockwaves across markets, with equities retreating from their July highs last month. During his speech at the Jackson...
u.today
35 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Trading Volume Suddenly Jumps 23%
cryptoglobe.com
Cosmos ($ATOM) Price Could Nearly Double if a Crypto Market Rally Is Ignited, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that Cosmos ($ATOM) could see its price nearly double if a cryptocurrency market rally is ignited by Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade, which will see the network transition from its current Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism into a Proof-of-Stake consensus. According to the host of Coin...
NEWSBTC
Core Scientific Confirms selling 1,100 Bitcoin In August, What Was Its Impact?
While the current quarter in the crypto market has been bad for many companies as Bitcoin dropped, it has been successful for some. Core Scientific has proven that market lows can be beneficial if the right opportunity is identified. The U.S-based crypto mining company produced 1,334 BTC in August and...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Strong, Why ETH Could Push BTC Higher
Bitcoin is consolidating above the $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major increase considering the recent rise in ether. Bitcoin is still trading in range near the $20,000 zone and below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
NEWSBTC
5 Reasons to Be Bearish on Cardano Price and Bullish on Tamadoge
Cardano has proven to be an exciting crypto project, yielding investors high returns. But the crypto market crash has made some Cardano investors bearish. Tamadoge is a new NFT game that investors are bullish on because of its utility and rewards. Can Cardano Drop Lower?. Crypto bear markets can be...
zycrypto.com
Ether On Cusp Of Outperforming Crypto Majors As Analyst Sets Conditions For $4,800 High
As the crypto markets continue on their path to recovery, the space hopes for breakouts in the foreseeable future that could potentially influence the recuperation. Amidst the speculations, a notable crypto analyst has mentioned that he expects ETH, out of all assets, to stage a breakout from current levels, further highlighting conditions for a high of $4,800.
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Volatility Skyrockets Amid Recovery Above $1.6K, What’s Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
With the Merge taking place a week from now, ETH remains the market leader and outperformed Bitcoin. However, it is clear from the technical chart that there are significant obstacles standing in the path forward. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. Ethereum is moving within a descending channel (in...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction. The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2021 Market Crash: ‘Now Is the Time to Buy’ Bitcoin
A popular cryptocurrency analyst who predicted May 2021’s Bitcoin ($BTC) market crash has suggested that based on a little-known model, “now is the time to buy” the flagship cryptocurrency, and not to sell it. In a series of tweets, the pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave...
