NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
MARKETS
u.today

BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Atom#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Polkadot
NEWSBTC

Polkadot Watch: Will DOT Succumb To Sharp Sell-off In Next Few Days?

The native token of Polkadot has dropped significantly in the last few days. The fate of DOT rests in the hands of its traders and investors as the correction period in crypto markets drags on. Based on recent price actions, some are predicting that DOT coin prices will fall to...
STOCKS
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens

Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
MARKETS
u.today

35 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Trading Volume Suddenly Jumps 23%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Core Scientific Confirms selling 1,100 Bitcoin In August, What Was Its Impact?

While the current quarter in the crypto market has been bad for many companies as Bitcoin dropped, it has been successful for some. Core Scientific has proven that market lows can be beneficial if the right opportunity is identified. The U.S-based crypto mining company produced 1,334 BTC in August and...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Strong, Why ETH Could Push BTC Higher

Bitcoin is consolidating above the $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major increase considering the recent rise in ether. Bitcoin is still trading in range near the $20,000 zone and below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100...
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

5 Reasons to Be Bearish on Cardano Price and Bullish on Tamadoge

Cardano has proven to be an exciting crypto project, yielding investors high returns. But the crypto market crash has made some Cardano investors bearish. Tamadoge is a new NFT game that investors are bullish on because of its utility and rewards. Can Cardano Drop Lower?. Crypto bear markets can be...
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Ether On Cusp Of Outperforming Crypto Majors As Analyst Sets Conditions For $4,800 High

As the crypto markets continue on their path to recovery, the space hopes for breakouts in the foreseeable future that could potentially influence the recuperation. Amidst the speculations, a notable crypto analyst has mentioned that he expects ETH, out of all assets, to stage a breakout from current levels, further highlighting conditions for a high of $4,800.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop

Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction. The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
MARKETS

