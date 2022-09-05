Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota
NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
voiceofalexandria.com
Dr. Brent Kramer joins Vance Thompson Vision in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)-- Brent Kramer, MD, a recent addition to Vance Thompson Vision, is now serving the Alexandria community. Dr. Kramer joins Deborah Gess Ristvedt, DO at the Vance Thompson Vision-Alexandria clinic. Dr. Kramer specializes in LASIK, cataract, cornea, and complex anterior segment surgery, and is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. He attended medical school at the University of Iowa, where he participated in the research distinction track, and he later completed a fellowship at Duke University in Durham, NC.
fox9.com
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
voiceofalexandria.com
Ramsey County judge rejects appeal from Traverse County attorney
(St. Paul, MN) --A judge who struck down Minnesota's 24-hour abortion waiting period and parental notification laws is rejecting a move by a county prosecutor from Greater Minnesota who wants to appeal that ruling. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan said that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese in west-central Minnesota waited too long to intervene in the case, which was brought by abortion rights supporters in 2019. Franzese's legal team argued he needs clarity on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling because Franzese is responsible for enforcing abortion laws in Traverse County.
redlakenationnews.com
Two more will attend St. John's Prep School
Two eighth graders from St. Mary's will soon embark on an educational experience in which each will learn to listen with the ear of her heart. Karma and Madyson, both from Red Lake, have been accepted at St. John's Preparatory School, Collegeville, where they will live and study in a Benedictine high school community alongside students from around the globe. Moving days for dormitory dwellers begin Aug. 18. School starts Aug. 24. "It's exciting, but a little scary too," said Madyson, class valedictorian, who has been a St. Mary's Mission student since kindergarten. "But it will be good for me too, and it will help me have a good future. I will be in a new environment with new people."
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
lakesarearadio.net
13-Year-Old from Motley Killed in Boating Accident
HACKENSACK (KDLM) – A 13-year-old girl from Motley was killed Sunday night in a boating accident near Hackensack. A 50-year-old Horace, N.D. man was driving a boat when it “possibly struck something on or near the shoreline,” which caused the boat to suddenly stop according to the sheriff’s office. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack.
voiceofalexandria.com
The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Tom Chorley has more... Your browser does not support the audio element. C.L.A.’s County Audit not complete. Commissioner plug-in 30-thousand-dollars in to Initiative Foundation. Long Prairie Watershed Plan on its way for final approval. Carlos Creek...
KARE
Royalton community rallies around one of their own
Nick Lanners suffered a severe fracture of his C5 vertebrae after being rear-ended at a stoplight. Now, the community is coming together to support Lanners.
willmarradio.com
Man wounded in road rage shooting in Stearns County
(Melrose MN-) A Michigan man is in the Stearns County Jail after a road rage incident that led to gunfire Tuesday night. The sheriff's department says at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call from a driver on westbound Interstate 94 reporting another driver had just fired a gun at his vehicle and struck it. It happened between St. Joseph and Avon. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Avon Police Department, Albany Police Department, St. Joseph Police Department, and Minnesota State Patrol immediately responded to the area. The caller said the shooter continued westbound on the interstate, and the caller said he was going to continue to his residence a short distance away. Deputies eventually located the caller and found he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. Deputies and Officers continued to look for the driver and vehicle that had reportedly fired the shot. The vehicle, a 2010 Black Ford Escape, was located near the westbound Melrose exit where the driver, 23-year-old Shannon Woods from Inkster, Michigan, was stopped and detained. Investigator determined a driving dispute took place between Woods, in the Ford Escape, and the caller, in a 2012 Volkswagen GTI, while westbound on Interstate 94. At one point Woods allegedly fired a handgun, striking the other male in the Volkswagen. Investigators took Woods into custody and booked him into the Stearns County Jail on Second Degree Assault charges.
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in MN Head-On Crash
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a Baxter, MN man and seriously injured a Pillager, MN woman Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 83-year-old Robert Lohman was driving his vehicle east on Hwy. 210 when he crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old Gina Hollingsworth’s westbound vehicle head-on. Lohman was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollingsworth was brought to a St. Cloud hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Earl A. Beyer, 87
Earl A. Beyer, 87 of Starbuck, formerly of Morris and Alexandria died on Friday, September 2nd. A Memorial Service will be held 5:30 PM on Friday September 9th at Fron Lutheran Church in Starbuck. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 PM prior to the service at the church.
Bloomington Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Crash
SWANVILLE -- A Bloomington man faces charges after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Swanville just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Duane Hoffman was heading north on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman was...
nwestiowa.com
Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
