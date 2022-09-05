Read full article on original website
GoTurlock – Dazed on the Green
Do you miss X Fest as much as we do? You won’t want to miss Dazed on the Green at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. This is a big two-day festival featuring amazing national bands along with some of our best local bands. Besides a huge line up, this is also a cannabis expo. Metal bands like Queenshryk, Dokken, Punk bands like Dead Kennedys, TSOL and Hip Hop from Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, E 40 and local bands Triple D, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Reggae with Marlon Asher, Honey B and Kava Jah and so much more.
GoModesto – MoPride is Back
Chris Murphy is the President and CEO of Sierra Pacific Warehouse Group and Publisher and Founder of ModestoView Inc. Chris worked globally in the cycling industry returning to Modesto in 1996. He is also the founder of the Modesto Historic Graffiti Cruise Route, Legends of the Cruise Walk of Fame, Modesto Rockin’ Holiday, the Modesto Music History Organization and co-founder of the Modesto Area Music Association. Chris is married to his artist wife Rebecca since 1985 and has two daughters Madison and Abigail, both graduating from Modesto High and UC Berkeley. He is lead singer and guitarist for his band, Third Party that donates their performances to non-profits.
ChampionView – Thank You Mark Oesau
I want to give a big Modesto shout out to Mark Oesau for is amazing contributions to high quality sound and great music in our community. Mark has been leading the Modesto Sound team in training new sound engineers and PA specialists. He has delivered amazing sound for our bands and so many others all the while he has been playing in his band A La Lune and others. He has done the sound for the MAMA Awards for nearly the last decade and he will be missed. Just recently, he taught a live sound class that started with National Night Out and had the final at our Third Party gig in Music in the Plaza. What a way to learn. We wish him good luck in his new endeavors up in the way north California.
AllAgesView
What’s up, Modesto? I hope you have all enjoyed your summer, and are settling into the new school year. September is one of my favorite months because it means that football games are starting. It’s so fun to come to support my school’s team at Downey high school. I also get the privilege to dance during halftime at our home games with Downey Danceline. Our Dance team has been around for almost 13 years, and it is my favorite extracurricular. It’s awesome to have our school come together and cheer on our fellow Knights. Whether you’re an alumnus, parent, or sibling, be true to your school and support the team. Anyone is welcome to any high school football game. Be there at 7 pm!
NonProfitView – Brunch & Munch for a Great Cause
Do you want to enjoy the most amazing brunch and help local charities at the same time? You can do it at the Community Brunch. This is a wonderful event presented by the Costa Family and five of our area non-profits. There are two complete seatings with fabulous brunch offerings, omelets, waffles, baked goods, made to order crepes, breakfast fajitas, shrimp cocktails, fruits and smoothies and of course, champagne & mimosas.
FoodView – Ice Cream Company
When you think kids, family fun and food, there is really one answer. You need to find a cool neighborhood place that is friendly and has what every kids likes, Ice Cream! Yes friends, if you have been on a soccer team, girl scout event, school play, little league baseball or a just a family fun night, then you need to go directly to the Ice Cream Company. These are the things our family grew up with and the memories are so good.
CityView – Planning the Future
How do we plan Modesto’s future? Where do we grow? Well, every so often, the city of Modesto updates the General Plan. It is open and available for comments. How do we grow smartly? How do we make sure Modesto is good for all? Check it out and make your comments known and what you want to see. Check it out at.
Music in the Plaza September
Kicking off the month of September on the First Friday Greg Edwards of Off the Air has booked a trio of great artists Perhapsy, Mae Powell and The Breathing Room. If you have caught any of his showcases over the year you will know that this is going to be something special. On September 9th a crowd favorite Remedy from Oakdale will be taking the plaza and getting the crowd dancing. Join us on the 16th for Orquestra Dharma and Patty Castillo Davis to kick off and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Hit Replay will be playing all the hits of the eighties on the 23rd so come out because it is hip to be square. Closing out the month is the Rob Hill Band playing some great blues tunes and if you are not a fan already you will be one before the last note fades. Friday nights in the 10th Street Plaza 7-9 pm.
Go Modesto – Science Saturdays
Are you blown away by the new images coming in from the James Webb telescope? We are. Science is amazing and the images that are being collected are nothing short of super stellar. Did you know that these amazing images are being analyzed, filtered and color imaged by a local Modestan? Citizen scientist @spacegeck, Janet Schmidt has been featured by none other than NASA and her infrared colorizing has been shared on NASA’s website. How cool is this? Science is amazing, it’s real and we can learn so much about our world and those beyond our atmosphere.
Operation 9 to 99 September 10th River Cleanup Event
This e-mail is a reminder to everyone about Operation 9-2-99, our project to clean up the Tuolumne River through Modesto and promote recreation opportunities. Our next cleanup will be this Saturday, September 10th from 8:00AM-11:00AM. We will meet at 816 Crater Ave. between Dallas St. and Ustick Rd. off of Hatch Rd. on the south bank of the river. We need a large group of volunteers for this cleanup. Tell a friend, a family member, a classmate, a church or club or team member, a neighbor, or a co-worker that we need them. Direct them to the website at tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99 Forward them the information page and waiver forms. Post the information on social media. The website is the best place for volunteers to sign up and has details, including a map, about the next cleanup. Volunteers under the age of 18 need a parent signed waiver form that is available on the website and should be completed in advance. We need as many volunteers as we can gather to return this area to a clean, natural riparian habitat open to recreation that the community can be proud of. I hope to see you and your group there. Feel free to forward this information to anyone else who might be interested in reducing blight and increasing recreation opportunities in our community. Together we are making a real difference.
BrewView Cold Brews and Drinks Volume 2
We heard you loud and clear with all the great feedback after July’s issue. We’ve found even more amazing drinks for you to try, while you are kept nice and cold in this 100+F degree heatwave. Set your home A/C for 88F and then go out to enjoy the A/C somewhere else with a yummy drink. Save on your energy bill AND have a drink! Win-Win. Come home after dark so that 88F feels comfortable. Modesto Irrigation District wants us to flex our energy but we say flex your tastebuds, too! Remember when you try these drinks to post them with #modestoview for a chance to be featured in the magazine!
L.A. Weekly
Pony Car Stamps and Car Show
On Friday, September 16th the US postal service is holding a special event in honor of the Pony Car Commemorative Stamp release at the Graffiti USA Classic Car Museum in Modesto, CA. Open to the general public from 10 AM-4 PM, attendees of this community event will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition USPS Pony Car Forever Stamp commemorative merchandise and stamps.
