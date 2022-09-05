Read full article on original website
What’s up, Modesto? I hope you have all enjoyed your summer, and are settling into the new school year. September is one of my favorite months because it means that football games are starting. It’s so fun to come to support my school’s team at Downey high school. I also get the privilege to dance during halftime at our home games with Downey Danceline. Our Dance team has been around for almost 13 years, and it is my favorite extracurricular. It’s awesome to have our school come together and cheer on our fellow Knights. Whether you’re an alumnus, parent, or sibling, be true to your school and support the team. Anyone is welcome to any high school football game. Be there at 7 pm!
BigView – Be a kid again!
Every once in a while, we all need to be reminded to see the whimsy, the magic and the possibilities of our world. The way a kid views the world can be good for all of us. I kind of feel like a kid a lot, my own kids keep me young at heart and I try to look at ways to bring magic to the things that we do and to work hard to create civic pride. Modesto needs more places that create magic, in music, in song, in food and even our history. Magic helps us all, and the way you understand magic is to understand the science of how things work. Making science and technology fun is called exploration. As a kid, I loved the Exploratorium in SF and taking kids to the Tech in San Jose. Now, we are on the brink of bringing this amazing exploration to Modesto with the exciting new Modesto Children’s Museum. This will be a game changer for parents and kids and our youth culture for Modesto and it will be a great new addition to Modesto’s museum community.
GoTurlock – Dazed on the Green
Do you miss X Fest as much as we do? You won’t want to miss Dazed on the Green at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. This is a big two-day festival featuring amazing national bands along with some of our best local bands. Besides a huge line up, this is also a cannabis expo. Metal bands like Queenshryk, Dokken, Punk bands like Dead Kennedys, TSOL and Hip Hop from Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, E 40 and local bands Triple D, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Reggae with Marlon Asher, Honey B and Kava Jah and so much more.
NonProfitView – Brunch & Munch for a Great Cause
Do you want to enjoy the most amazing brunch and help local charities at the same time? You can do it at the Community Brunch. This is a wonderful event presented by the Costa Family and five of our area non-profits. There are two complete seatings with fabulous brunch offerings, omelets, waffles, baked goods, made to order crepes, breakfast fajitas, shrimp cocktails, fruits and smoothies and of course, champagne & mimosas.
CityView – Planning the Future
How do we plan Modesto’s future? Where do we grow? Well, every so often, the city of Modesto updates the General Plan. It is open and available for comments. How do we grow smartly? How do we make sure Modesto is good for all? Check it out and make your comments known and what you want to see. Check it out at.
FoodView – Ice Cream Company
When you think kids, family fun and food, there is really one answer. You need to find a cool neighborhood place that is friendly and has what every kids likes, Ice Cream! Yes friends, if you have been on a soccer team, girl scout event, school play, little league baseball or a just a family fun night, then you need to go directly to the Ice Cream Company. These are the things our family grew up with and the memories are so good.
Go Modesto – Science Saturdays
Are you blown away by the new images coming in from the James Webb telescope? We are. Science is amazing and the images that are being collected are nothing short of super stellar. Did you know that these amazing images are being analyzed, filtered and color imaged by a local Modestan? Citizen scientist @spacegeck, Janet Schmidt has been featured by none other than NASA and her infrared colorizing has been shared on NASA’s website. How cool is this? Science is amazing, it’s real and we can learn so much about our world and those beyond our atmosphere.
Black-owned coffee shop in Elk Grove calls on community's support to stay open
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento native Jamaar Anderson is struggling to keep the doors of his coffee shop, Savvy House Coffee Bar, open in his own hometown. Savvy House Coffee Bar is a Black-owned, and family-owned and operated business that's been in Elk Grove since March 31, 2019. Anderson...
Music in the Plaza September
Kicking off the month of September on the First Friday Greg Edwards of Off the Air has booked a trio of great artists Perhapsy, Mae Powell and The Breathing Room. If you have caught any of his showcases over the year you will know that this is going to be something special. On September 9th a crowd favorite Remedy from Oakdale will be taking the plaza and getting the crowd dancing. Join us on the 16th for Orquestra Dharma and Patty Castillo Davis to kick off and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Hit Replay will be playing all the hits of the eighties on the 23rd so come out because it is hip to be square. Closing out the month is the Rob Hill Band playing some great blues tunes and if you are not a fan already you will be one before the last note fades. Friday nights in the 10th Street Plaza 7-9 pm.
Nearly 1,400 customers in Lodi lose power 'in error' for an hour
LODI, Calif. — Nearly 1,400 customers lost power during an unprecedented heat wave due to an error in communication, according to the City of Lodi. On Tuesday, Lodi, which operates an electric service for its residents, turned off power to 1,372 customers for about 45 minutes. It started around 6:20 p.m., but all power was eventually restored.
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
Sounds of the Valley Last Chance for MAMAnees
MAMAView: Sounds of the Valley Last Chance for MAMAnees. As things slowly revert back to a semblance of normalcy we see more and more people going out to events. We are finding live music continuing at restaurants, cafes and local breweries with a few events here and there for good measure. We still need to see some designated music venues back in Modesto for things to truly come back like the glory days but that will take time and of course some with the money and passion to bring it to life.
Operation 9 to 99 September 10th River Cleanup Event
This e-mail is a reminder to everyone about Operation 9-2-99, our project to clean up the Tuolumne River through Modesto and promote recreation opportunities. Our next cleanup will be this Saturday, September 10th from 8:00AM-11:00AM. We will meet at 816 Crater Ave. between Dallas St. and Ustick Rd. off of Hatch Rd. on the south bank of the river. We need a large group of volunteers for this cleanup. Tell a friend, a family member, a classmate, a church or club or team member, a neighbor, or a co-worker that we need them. Direct them to the website at tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99 Forward them the information page and waiver forms. Post the information on social media. The website is the best place for volunteers to sign up and has details, including a map, about the next cleanup. Volunteers under the age of 18 need a parent signed waiver form that is available on the website and should be completed in advance. We need as many volunteers as we can gather to return this area to a clean, natural riparian habitat open to recreation that the community can be proud of. I hope to see you and your group there. Feel free to forward this information to anyone else who might be interested in reducing blight and increasing recreation opportunities in our community. Together we are making a real difference.
28-year-old man drowns at Modesto Reservoir
MODESTO, Calif. — The body of a man who reportedly went missing while swimming at the Modesto Reservoir was recovered Monday afternoon. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, they received reports of a man missing in the Modesto Reservoir near the Shady Point campground. Deputies located the 28-year-old...
SongwriterView: There Is A Harmony in Autumn…
It’s time. Can we get a break from this heat already? I know, last month, I was singing the songs of the Summer. I’m ready for Fall. I’m all over it. I’m picturing a very nice stroll through the downtown Modesto Certified Farmer’s Market. The weather at the market in September is still warm but the mornings bring a mildness to the mission. You can look forward to the bounty of the freshest produce, a nice dahlia bouquet, maybe some pumpkins and the annual Chili Cook-Off.
Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
Power outages in Lodi after failure at substation
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Lodi is experiencing power outages due to an unexpected system failure of protection equipment at Lodi’s Industrial Substation. According to the city of Lodi, the city lost one of the three main energy supply feeds that it relies on for electricity. Local media outlets reported that Lodi administration […]
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Wednesday set to be another triple-digit day following record-breaking heat
Wednesday is set to be another hot triple-digit day — although not nearly as hot as Tuesday when the Sacramento area shattered all-time records for heat. Downtown Sacramento reached 116 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded for the area. Stockton reached 115, matching its previous record, while Modesto hit 112, just under its record of 113.
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Comments / 2