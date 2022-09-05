Read full article on original website
Related
German finance minister damps speculation of sale Commerzbank stake
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German finance minister Christian Lindner on Thursday sought to damp speculation about the government's stake in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)that it acquired during a bailout more than a decade ago.
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
CNBC
Sterling falls vs dollar, euro after death of Queen Elizabeth
The pound fell against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Thursday in choppy trading after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Sterling was last down 0.3%, at $1.1506....
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and other major European banks are turning off hot water, stopping fountains, and preparing diesel generators as Russia chokes the energy supply
JPMorgan may use diesel generators, Deutsche Bank is switching off hot water, and Zurich could close its gym and some office floors, Reuters reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
European markets sink after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 down 0.75%
European markets lost early gains Thursday as most sectors slipped into the red with all eyes on the European Central Bank after it announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10...
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Oil prices will surge to $125 a barrel next year despite the G7's cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices are likely to soar to $125 a barrel in 2023, despite the G7's latest agreement to set a price cap on Russian crude, Goldman Sachs said. Any price cap will be "bearish in theory, bullish in practice" for oil prices, due to Moscow potentially responding by slashing exports to G7 countries, the bank warned on Friday.
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Washington hits back at 'desperate' Putin after he slammed U.S. 'dictatorship'
The White House has hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin after he described international sanctions, imposed on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, as a danger to the world. Putin also said the U.S. was willing to sacrifice Europe, which is experiencing a cost-of-living crisis as energy prices...
CNBC
Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month
The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
The dollar has surged 13% against the euro and 20% against the yen this year as it scorches every currency in sight
The US dollar has surged dramatically against major currencies thanks to Fed hikes and economic worries. For the year, the greenback was up 13% vs. the euro, 15% vs. the pound, and 20% vs. Japan's yen on Wednesday. Its meteoric rise is heaping pressure on policymakers in Europe, the UK...
CNBC
Germany to keep two nuclear plants available as a backup and burn coal as it faces an energy crisis brought on by war and climate change
The German government announced its plans to keep the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim nuclear power plants, both of which are located in the southern part of the country, on a kind of backup status, available only if the country has no other option. "The major crises — war and climate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
UK PM Truss Appoints Coffey to Health Minister, Deputy PM Roles
LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Therese Coffey as her deputy prime minister and as health minister, Downing Street said on Tuesday. Coffey had been serving as the minister for work and pensions under Boris Johnson's previous government. (Reporting by Muvija M and Sachin Ravikumar, writing...
U.K.・
Europe's Russian energy crisis is escalating and so are the costs
Europe's energy crisis is deepening as Russia further limits exports of natural gas, forcing governments to spend billions to protect businesses and consumers from soaring bills as the region slides towards recession.
Japan Finance Minister says watching rising FX volatility as yen hits new lows
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday reiterated that sharp yen moves were “undesirable” and that he was watching rising volatility in the exchange market with a “great sense of urgency” as the currency hit a fresh 24-year low.
Murmurs of 'sterling crisis' no longer fanciful: Mike Dolan
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Even though fears of another "sterling crisis" have been wide of the mark for decades, they are harder to bat away this time around as a fourth British prime minister in six years takes the helm.
Queen Elizabeth II, World's Second-Longest Reigning Monarch, Dies At 96
After assuming the throne at the age of 25, Elizabeth reigned for an astonishing 70 years.
Liz Truss vows to ‘ride out the storm’ in first speech as PM
Speaking outside No 10, Truss promises to rebuild economy and turn UK into an ‘aspiration nation’
BBC
PMQ: Workers will pay for energy firm profits, Starmer tells Liz Truss
Sir Keir Starmer has told Liz Truss working people will be footing the bill for "vast" energy firm profits under her plans to tackle the energy crisis. At her first Prime Minister's Questions, Ms Truss rejected Labour's call to extend a windfall tax on gas and oil company profits. Ms...
BBC
Liz Truss: Energy crisis 'number one priority' says Andrew RT Davies
Liz Truss must show how she will help people pay rocketing energy bills, the leader of the Tories in the Senedd has said. Andrew RT Davies said the issue is the "number one priority" for the new prime minister. Ms Truss was appointed by the Queen on Tuesday after winning...
Comments / 0