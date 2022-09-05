ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
CNBC

Sterling falls vs dollar, euro after death of Queen Elizabeth

The pound fell against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Thursday in choppy trading after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Sterling was last down 0.3%, at $1.1506....
CNBC

European markets sink after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 down 0.75%

European markets lost early gains Thursday as most sectors slipped into the red with all eyes on the European Central Bank after it announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10...
CNBC

Washington hits back at 'desperate' Putin after he slammed U.S. 'dictatorship'

The White House has hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin after he described international sanctions, imposed on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, as a danger to the world. Putin also said the U.S. was willing to sacrifice Europe, which is experiencing a cost-of-living crisis as energy prices...
CNBC

Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month

The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
US News and World Report

UK PM Truss Appoints Coffey to Health Minister, Deputy PM Roles

LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Therese Coffey as her deputy prime minister and as health minister, Downing Street said on Tuesday. Coffey had been serving as the minister for work and pensions under Boris Johnson's previous government. (Reporting by Muvija M and Sachin Ravikumar, writing...
