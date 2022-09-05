Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CityView – Planning the Future
How do we plan Modesto’s future? Where do we grow? Well, every so often, the city of Modesto updates the General Plan. It is open and available for comments. How do we grow smartly? How do we make sure Modesto is good for all? Check it out and make your comments known and what you want to see. Check it out at.
InterView – Katie Barber – Modesto Children’s Museum
Modesto is the envy of many communities for our volunteer sprit. This is truly why so many of the special things happen in our community. MoBand? Volunteers. Gallo Center? Volunteers. Prospect Theatre? Volunteers. Graffiti USA Museum? Volunteers. Salvation Army? Volunteers. From our non-profits to our cultural experiences volunteers are the key to inspiration and are the genesis of things that can change the community. People have an experience, or see a need and this idea can turn into something magic, just like the new Modesto Children’s Museum. Katie and Jake Barber took a tragic experience in their life and turned their grief into a magical experience for other kids in Graceada Park. Now Katie and Jake are taking the imagination of kids to a new level with the Modesto Children’s Museum. Let’s get to know Katie and see how we can bring this to life.
GoModesto – MoPride is Back
Chris Murphy is the President and CEO of Sierra Pacific Warehouse Group and Publisher and Founder of ModestoView Inc. Chris worked globally in the cycling industry returning to Modesto in 1996. He is also the founder of the Modesto Historic Graffiti Cruise Route, Legends of the Cruise Walk of Fame, Modesto Rockin’ Holiday, the Modesto Music History Organization and co-founder of the Modesto Area Music Association. Chris is married to his artist wife Rebecca since 1985 and has two daughters Madison and Abigail, both graduating from Modesto High and UC Berkeley. He is lead singer and guitarist for his band, Third Party that donates their performances to non-profits.
Go Modesto – Science Saturdays
Are you blown away by the new images coming in from the James Webb telescope? We are. Science is amazing and the images that are being collected are nothing short of super stellar. Did you know that these amazing images are being analyzed, filtered and color imaged by a local Modestan? Citizen scientist @spacegeck, Janet Schmidt has been featured by none other than NASA and her infrared colorizing has been shared on NASA’s website. How cool is this? Science is amazing, it’s real and we can learn so much about our world and those beyond our atmosphere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GreetingsView – Making Magic for Kids
As parents, our job is to make magic and create experiences for our kids. The kids in our own families and the kids in our community. It is really impossible to be too creative in helping our kids become creative and curious people and there is magic to be found in everything. Working on the Graffiti USA Museum, or the new Modesto Children’s Museum or serving on the board at the Gallo Center or the State Theatre or representing kids in the court system with CASA or the Salvation Army, we can all make positive change and keep it magical and enchanting for our kids. Thanks to people like Jake and Katie Barber who have become an amazing catalyst for change and believe in this magic.
NonProfitView – Brunch & Munch for a Great Cause
Do you want to enjoy the most amazing brunch and help local charities at the same time? You can do it at the Community Brunch. This is a wonderful event presented by the Costa Family and five of our area non-profits. There are two complete seatings with fabulous brunch offerings, omelets, waffles, baked goods, made to order crepes, breakfast fajitas, shrimp cocktails, fruits and smoothies and of course, champagne & mimosas.
GoTurlock – Dazed on the Green
Do you miss X Fest as much as we do? You won’t want to miss Dazed on the Green at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. This is a big two-day festival featuring amazing national bands along with some of our best local bands. Besides a huge line up, this is also a cannabis expo. Metal bands like Queenshryk, Dokken, Punk bands like Dead Kennedys, TSOL and Hip Hop from Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, E 40 and local bands Triple D, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Reggae with Marlon Asher, Honey B and Kava Jah and so much more.
AllAgesView
What’s up, Modesto? I hope you have all enjoyed your summer, and are settling into the new school year. September is one of my favorite months because it means that football games are starting. It’s so fun to come to support my school’s team at Downey high school. I also get the privilege to dance during halftime at our home games with Downey Danceline. Our Dance team has been around for almost 13 years, and it is my favorite extracurricular. It’s awesome to have our school come together and cheer on our fellow Knights. Whether you’re an alumnus, parent, or sibling, be true to your school and support the team. Anyone is welcome to any high school football game. Be there at 7 pm!
RELATED PEOPLE
FoodView – Ice Cream Company
When you think kids, family fun and food, there is really one answer. You need to find a cool neighborhood place that is friendly and has what every kids likes, Ice Cream! Yes friends, if you have been on a soccer team, girl scout event, school play, little league baseball or a just a family fun night, then you need to go directly to the Ice Cream Company. These are the things our family grew up with and the memories are so good.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
Nearly 1,400 customers in Lodi lose power 'in error' for an hour
LODI, Calif. — Nearly 1,400 customers lost power during an unprecedented heat wave due to an error in communication, according to the City of Lodi. On Tuesday, Lodi, which operates an electric service for its residents, turned off power to 1,372 customers for about 45 minutes. It started around 6:20 p.m., but all power was eventually restored.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Wednesday set to be another triple-digit day following record-breaking heat
Wednesday is set to be another hot triple-digit day — although not nearly as hot as Tuesday when the Sacramento area shattered all-time records for heat. Downtown Sacramento reached 116 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded for the area. Stockton reached 115, matching its previous record, while Modesto hit 112, just under its record of 113.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley 6-year-old had to spend 2 hours in hot bus with broken AC, mom says
A Merced County mother says her special-needs first grader sat on a school bus with no air conditioning for more than two hours on Tuesday in the middle of a brutal heat wave.
Bay Area city breaks heat record that’s over 100 years old
Records are made to be broken, and a few Bay Area cities did just that on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed during the latest heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings
Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone. About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.
Pony Car Stamps and Car Show
On Friday, September 16th the US postal service is holding a special event in honor of the Pony Car Commemorative Stamp release at the Graffiti USA Classic Car Museum in Modesto, CA. Open to the general public from 10 AM-4 PM, attendees of this community event will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition USPS Pony Car Forever Stamp commemorative merchandise and stamps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Operation 9 to 99 September 10th River Cleanup Event
This e-mail is a reminder to everyone about Operation 9-2-99, our project to clean up the Tuolumne River through Modesto and promote recreation opportunities. Our next cleanup will be this Saturday, September 10th from 8:00AM-11:00AM. We will meet at 816 Crater Ave. between Dallas St. and Ustick Rd. off of Hatch Rd. on the south bank of the river. We need a large group of volunteers for this cleanup. Tell a friend, a family member, a classmate, a church or club or team member, a neighbor, or a co-worker that we need them. Direct them to the website at tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99 Forward them the information page and waiver forms. Post the information on social media. The website is the best place for volunteers to sign up and has details, including a map, about the next cleanup. Volunteers under the age of 18 need a parent signed waiver form that is available on the website and should be completed in advance. We need as many volunteers as we can gather to return this area to a clean, natural riparian habitat open to recreation that the community can be proud of. I hope to see you and your group there. Feel free to forward this information to anyone else who might be interested in reducing blight and increasing recreation opportunities in our community. Together we are making a real difference.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Raley’s CFO Ken Mueller dies in plane crash over the weekend
Raley's CFO Ken Mueller, who had been with the retailer since 1997, was killed in a plane crash Sunday along with the company's chief pilot, Richard Conte, The Raley’s Companies confirmed Tuesday. Mueller, 56 and Conte, 68, were the only two occupants aboard the Beechcraft Baron 58 propeller plane....
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
ModestoView
Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
760
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.http://www.modestoview.com
Comments / 0