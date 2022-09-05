Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
5 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Porsche has just taken the wraps off the most extreme 911 thus far, the inimitable GT3 RS for the 992 generation. Complete with a wing tall enough for low-flying aircraft to hit, numerous motorsport-derived innovations, and Porsche's typically fastidious construction guaranteeing bulletproof reliability, it's something any circuit enthusiast would love to own.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porsche Is Raffling A One-Of-One Macan For Charity
Porsche always builds a good special edition. It also loves auctioning them. Porsche recently sold off a 911 built to remember Sally Carrera from Carsfor a cool $3 million, with every cent going to charity. Now, Porsche is going to perform the magic again, though we don't think this Signal Yellow Porsche Macan is going to go for a lofty $3 million, but in this market who knows? If you're really hankering for a yellow Macan like this, you can just shell out a few grand and have Porsche Manufaktur paint you one. Still, that color isn't all that makes this Macan special.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
Aston Martin Valhalla Coming With 1,012 HP, BMW Ready To Produce Hydrogen X5, Tesla Fighting Louisiana Law: Cold Start
Happy Labor Day, and welcome to Cold Start. Since Friday's roundup, we've seen a new teaser of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and learned the low price of the 2023 Nissan Kicks. We've also reported on the fact that Tesla could be forced to rename its Full Self-Driving semi-autonomous driving aid, a new concept from Skoda, and a recall for GM's Cruise robotaxis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is
The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
1,500-HP Stingray Is Officially The World's Fastest Corvette C8
With 490 horsepower at its disposal and a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of around three seconds, the $64,500 Corvette C8 is one of the cheapest ways to experience supercar performance. It's a seriously impressive machine - even Christian von Koenigsegg is bowled by GM's sports car. But what...
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
G90 BMW M5 Spied With Production Body For The First Time
When it comes to luxury sports sedans, few are as intimidating or as excellent as the current F90 BMW M5. To continue the tradition, BMW began work on the G90 replacement earlier this year. We caught spy shots of the development mule that Munich was using to achieve this, but it revealed little because these early prototypes were a far cry from what the production version will be like. Thankfully, BMW has now begun testing the all-new M5 with its final body, and although the car is draped in a comprehensive camouflage package, we can already see that the new model will be quite a looker.
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Unsurprisingly Very Thirsty
Ask American automotive enthusiasts which car they're most looking forward to hitting dealer lots, and we're pretty sure 80% of them will tell you the new Corvette Z06 is the answer. Why? Because the C8 Corvette Stingray is such an exceptional platform that a 670-horsepower race car-derived supercar, can be nothing short of greatness.
How Porsche Designed The Second Generation Cayenne
The first-generation Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg were developed side-by-side, which meant there were some boundaries. Even though Porsche went out of its way to make the Cayenne a unique product, the relationship was apparent when you looked at the doors and side profile. Thankfully, the first Cayenne was a...
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
motor1.com
Pagani C10 shows gated manual gearbox, design details in new teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
How The Z07 Performance Package Makes The Corvette Z06 A Track Monster
Chevrolet has been posting a series of videos about the all-new Corvette Z06. It's the ultimate nerd-fest, as you get to see the leading engineers behind the project talk about the suspension setup and the glorious flat-plane V8 engine. The V8 video used to be our favorite, but now Chevy has finally introduced a Gearhead Ted Talk about the Z07 Performance Package.
topgear.com
Porsche GT boss: new 911 GT3 RS 'most complicated' project ever
Andreas Preuninger talks TG through the latest track-honed wündercar. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The 992-generation 911 GT3 is already an ‘extreme’ car, at least according to the boss of Porsche’s GT division Andreas Preuninger. So extreme, he wanted to immediately make it more extreme.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0