ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?

As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both. According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Tyler, TX
State
Arkansas State
College Football News

TCU vs Tarleton Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs Tarleton prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: TCU (1-0), Tarleton (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Texans put up a nice first game against Mississippi Valley State. They got off to a hot start, made a late push, and got through 29-13.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy