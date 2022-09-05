Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?
As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both. According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness. Dallas...
Cowboys '88 Club' FIRST LOOK: Lamb, Irvin, Dez, Pearson Meet For First Time - Behind the Scenes of TV Ad
While the receivers are intrinsically connected, it seems the "88 Club'' recently met in person for the first time.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 1 game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. Bills vs. Rams | Saints vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Panthers. 49ers vs. Bears | Steelers vs. Bengals | Eagles vs....
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Why Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea attended MBA vs. CPA game Thursday
Second-year Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea was on the sidelines Thursday night at his alma mater. Lea stood on the sidelines for MBA's home game with CPA, a non-region contest. CPA is coached by Ingle Martin, who played football for the Big Red with Lea. Lea currently has a college commitment from CPA wide...
College Football News
TCU vs Tarleton Prediction, Game Preview
TCU vs Tarleton prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: TCU (1-0), Tarleton (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Texans put up a nice first game against Mississippi Valley State. They got off to a hot start, made a late push, and got through 29-13.
