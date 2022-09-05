Read full article on original website
BigView – Be a kid again!
Every once in a while, we all need to be reminded to see the whimsy, the magic and the possibilities of our world. The way a kid views the world can be good for all of us. I kind of feel like a kid a lot, my own kids keep me young at heart and I try to look at ways to bring magic to the things that we do and to work hard to create civic pride. Modesto needs more places that create magic, in music, in song, in food and even our history. Magic helps us all, and the way you understand magic is to understand the science of how things work. Making science and technology fun is called exploration. As a kid, I loved the Exploratorium in SF and taking kids to the Tech in San Jose. Now, we are on the brink of bringing this amazing exploration to Modesto with the exciting new Modesto Children’s Museum. This will be a game changer for parents and kids and our youth culture for Modesto and it will be a great new addition to Modesto’s museum community.
GoModesto – MoPride is Back
Chris Murphy is the President and CEO of Sierra Pacific Warehouse Group and Publisher and Founder of ModestoView Inc. Chris worked globally in the cycling industry returning to Modesto in 1996. He is also the founder of the Modesto Historic Graffiti Cruise Route, Legends of the Cruise Walk of Fame, Modesto Rockin’ Holiday, the Modesto Music History Organization and co-founder of the Modesto Area Music Association. Chris is married to his artist wife Rebecca since 1985 and has two daughters Madison and Abigail, both graduating from Modesto High and UC Berkeley. He is lead singer and guitarist for his band, Third Party that donates their performances to non-profits.
Go Modesto – Science Saturdays
Are you blown away by the new images coming in from the James Webb telescope? We are. Science is amazing and the images that are being collected are nothing short of super stellar. Did you know that these amazing images are being analyzed, filtered and color imaged by a local Modestan? Citizen scientist @spacegeck, Janet Schmidt has been featured by none other than NASA and her infrared colorizing has been shared on NASA’s website. How cool is this? Science is amazing, it’s real and we can learn so much about our world and those beyond our atmosphere.
NonProfitView – Brunch & Munch for a Great Cause
Do you want to enjoy the most amazing brunch and help local charities at the same time? You can do it at the Community Brunch. This is a wonderful event presented by the Costa Family and five of our area non-profits. There are two complete seatings with fabulous brunch offerings, omelets, waffles, baked goods, made to order crepes, breakfast fajitas, shrimp cocktails, fruits and smoothies and of course, champagne & mimosas.
GreetingsView – Making Magic for Kids
As parents, our job is to make magic and create experiences for our kids. The kids in our own families and the kids in our community. It is really impossible to be too creative in helping our kids become creative and curious people and there is magic to be found in everything. Working on the Graffiti USA Museum, or the new Modesto Children’s Museum or serving on the board at the Gallo Center or the State Theatre or representing kids in the court system with CASA or the Salvation Army, we can all make positive change and keep it magical and enchanting for our kids. Thanks to people like Jake and Katie Barber who have become an amazing catalyst for change and believe in this magic.
FoodView – Ice Cream Company
When you think kids, family fun and food, there is really one answer. You need to find a cool neighborhood place that is friendly and has what every kids likes, Ice Cream! Yes friends, if you have been on a soccer team, girl scout event, school play, little league baseball or a just a family fun night, then you need to go directly to the Ice Cream Company. These are the things our family grew up with and the memories are so good.
Family Fun with Kids
As the excitement builds around the building of the Modesto Children’s Museum, there are things that you can do now to bring the family together and create fun and healthy times. I know that I am looking for fun things to do with my grandson. There are cool places like Dave & Busters, Boomers, Incredible John’s, and FunWorks for good times, games, food, drink, mini-golf and gokarts and these are a blast. But there are also things that can be done for little or no cost so you can have fun and stretch your family bucks as far as possible.
GoTurlock – Dazed on the Green
Do you miss X Fest as much as we do? You won’t want to miss Dazed on the Green at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. This is a big two-day festival featuring amazing national bands along with some of our best local bands. Besides a huge line up, this is also a cannabis expo. Metal bands like Queenshryk, Dokken, Punk bands like Dead Kennedys, TSOL and Hip Hop from Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, E 40 and local bands Triple D, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Reggae with Marlon Asher, Honey B and Kava Jah and so much more.
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings
Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone. About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
Operation 9 to 99 September 10th River Cleanup Event
This e-mail is a reminder to everyone about Operation 9-2-99, our project to clean up the Tuolumne River through Modesto and promote recreation opportunities. Our next cleanup will be this Saturday, September 10th from 8:00AM-11:00AM. We will meet at 816 Crater Ave. between Dallas St. and Ustick Rd. off of Hatch Rd. on the south bank of the river. We need a large group of volunteers for this cleanup. Tell a friend, a family member, a classmate, a church or club or team member, a neighbor, or a co-worker that we need them. Direct them to the website at tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99 Forward them the information page and waiver forms. Post the information on social media. The website is the best place for volunteers to sign up and has details, including a map, about the next cleanup. Volunteers under the age of 18 need a parent signed waiver form that is available on the website and should be completed in advance. We need as many volunteers as we can gather to return this area to a clean, natural riparian habitat open to recreation that the community can be proud of. I hope to see you and your group there. Feel free to forward this information to anyone else who might be interested in reducing blight and increasing recreation opportunities in our community. Together we are making a real difference.
Valley 6-year-old had to spend 2 hours in hot bus with broken AC, mom says
A Merced County mother says her special-needs first grader sat on a school bus with no air conditioning for more than two hours on Tuesday in the middle of a brutal heat wave.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
galtheraldonline.com
Highway 99 bridge project finishes work 2 years early
The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project on Highway 99 is fully open for motorists more than two years early, Caltrans announced Sept. 1 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “In October 2019, Caltrans celebrated the groundbreaking of this project with many of you here today,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares told a group of local officials, Caltrans employees and contractors at the Eschinger Road exit, just south of Elk Grove. “And at that time, we committed and we promised to you that we would finish this multimillion-dollar project by November 2024.
mymotherlode.com
Utica Park To Be Transformed Into Regional Attraction
Angels Camp, CA — A $3-million grant will allow Utica Park to expand and offer additional amenities, and city leaders hope it will attract more visitors to Angels Camp. The city has received a Rural Recreation Tourism grant ($3-million) from the California Department of Parks and Recreation. City Administrator...
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing
MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father. One look at his driveway will tell you that. It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
KCRA.com
City of Tracy becomes latest to discuss new rules for camping
TRACY, Calif. — The city of Tracy is the latest to discuss new rules for camping as residents demand action from city leaders. Neighbors have expressed concerns that El Pescadero Park has become an eye sore with the growing number of homeless people camping there and in other public areas.
Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
