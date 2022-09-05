ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

AP source: Cowboys add LT Peters with Tyron Smith sidelined

By SCHUYLER DIXON
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0BRL_0hio27O300

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent left tackle Jason Peters, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line, a person with knowledge of deal said Monday.

Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. Peters is unlikely to be ready for the opener Sunday against Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys probably will be without left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December after the eight-time Pro Bowler tore a hamstring in practice two weeks ago. Rookie Tyler Smith could start against the Buccaneers, but Peters will get strong consideration for that spot once the 40-year-old Texas native is ready to play in a game.

Tyler Smith, who played left tackle at Tulsa, worked almost all of the offseason and training camp at left guard in anticipation of getting in the lineup on opening day. Tyron Smith's injury means third-year player Connor McGovern will start at left guard, at least in the opener.

Peters spent 11 of his first 16 seasons with Philadelphia before starting 15 games with Chicago last season. The two-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler from Arkansas started his career as an undrafted free agent with Buffalo.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Tyler, TX
State
Arkansas State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
108K+
Followers
123K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy