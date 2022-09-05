Read full article on original website
aroundosceola.com
BVL Farm Share food distribution Saturday
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s food bank specializing in distributing produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to imperfections, will hold an event Saturday in Kissimmee. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be distributed from 10 a.m. until supplies last...
positivelyosceola.com
Narcoossee FAHCE Club member Edna Porter, celebrates her 100th birthday!
Edna Porter, a member of the Florida Association for Home and Community Education’s Narcoossee Club since 1978, celebrated her 100th birthday on September 3rd. During her 48 years with the Narcoossee organization, Edna has served in many ways, including making Ouch Dolls for kids who need vaccinations at the Florida Health Department in Osceola County and participating in the FAHCE Annual Achievement Day. Whether it’s weaving a rug, flower arranging, or showing off her horticultural skills, Edna has always been involved, and numerous times has taken home Best of Class and Best of Show awards.
osceola.org
$7 million available to Osceola Residents for Emergency Rental Assistance
Osceola County, Florida – The Osceola County Emergency Rental Assistance program will begin accepting applications on Sept. 12, 2022. There is approximately $7 million available in the income-based program aimed at helping Osceola County’s most vulnerable tenants. It provides financial assistance to those who are past-due on their rent because of financial hardships caused by or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance is available for 1- 18 months or until all funding has been expended. Eligibility rules will apply.
click orlando
Tons of pet food available at Orange County Animal Services giveaway event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services is giving away tons of free pet food at a drive-thru event in Orange County on Sunday. The event will happen at the South Econ Recreation Center at 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. [TRENDING: Shark attacks, kills woman...
Orlando church hosts food giveaway on Labor Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Orlando can pick up some free food on Monday thanks to a local church. The Mount Sinai Adventist Church is hosting a food giveaway. The drive-thru event will take place at the church on Orange Center Boulevard. The event starts at 11 a.m....
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has created a special Mercury Offer for residents of Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties. Beginning Sept. 12, residents of those select counties can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
franchising.com
Kissimmee Couple Open Office Pride Cleaning Franchise
September 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Keylani Rosa and Luis Rodriguez are the co-owners of the new Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Orlando-Kissimmee, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise that serves businesses throughout the Orlando and Kissimmee metro area. Rosa, who has a bachelor’s...
mynews13.com
Kennedy Space Center offers discount admission to Central Florida residents
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a discount on admission for Central Florida residents in select counties. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a ticket discount to Central Florida residents. Residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties can purchase tickets for $19...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
Bay News 9
City of Orlando proposes plan to get seniors more engaged and active
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is working on a plan to create more activities for seniors in the area. The city of Orlando's "Livable Orlando Age-Friendly Action Plan" focuses on ways to help older residents feel engaged and active. Areas they are focusing on include outdoor space,...
theapopkavoice.com
Michael Duran: "My son lost his life in direct connection to a lack of training, safety, and supervision"
Michael Duran is on a mission. The father of deceased firefighter Austin Duran is emphatic about the urgency that is needed to bring the Apopka Fire Department up to proper safety, training and staffing standards. "This [Austin's death] is the result of NOT properly funding the AFD," Duran said on...
orangeobserver.com
Free CPR class for citizens
The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department is offering a free hands-only CPR citizen training course Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Jessie Brock Community Center. There are two class options: 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The course covers adult and child CPR, proper AED use, and...
aroundosceola.com
Coming up in Kissimmee on Saturday
Join American Legion Chapter 10 in Kissimmee for their Fallen Heroes Ride to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ride will be Saturday, Sept.10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available will be available, along with raffle baskets, a 50-50 drawing. Refreshments will be available for participants. For more information about the event visit www.floridalegion.org.
orangeobserver.com
Kinsey Hamer buys Windermere wine store
PHONE: (407) 876-9463. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. DETAILS: The downtown Windermere location features more than 700 wines, including an extensive selection from the best wine regions of the world. All budgets are represented, from value wines to high-end Cabernets and Chardonnays.
Central Florida foster care agency struggling with funding to support foster children, families
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s leading foster care agency says the system is being stretched. On any given day, 650 kids are in foster care in Central Florida. And many of those kids are in homes where the foster parents are providing mental, emotional, and financial support. But there are still close to 150 kids who can’t find foster families and are in group homes.
sltablet.com
What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix
On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
