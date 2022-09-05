Edna Porter, a member of the Florida Association for Home and Community Education’s Narcoossee Club since 1978, celebrated her 100th birthday on September 3rd. During her 48 years with the Narcoossee organization, Edna has served in many ways, including making Ouch Dolls for kids who need vaccinations at the Florida Health Department in Osceola County and participating in the FAHCE Annual Achievement Day. Whether it’s weaving a rug, flower arranging, or showing off her horticultural skills, Edna has always been involved, and numerous times has taken home Best of Class and Best of Show awards.

