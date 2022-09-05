ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

aroundosceola.com

BVL Farm Share food distribution Saturday

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s food bank specializing in distributing produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to imperfections, will hold an event Saturday in Kissimmee. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be distributed from 10 a.m. until supplies last...
KISSIMMEE, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Narcoossee FAHCE Club member Edna Porter, celebrates her 100th birthday!

Edna Porter, a member of the Florida Association for Home and Community Education’s Narcoossee Club since 1978, celebrated her 100th birthday on September 3rd. During her 48 years with the Narcoossee organization, Edna has served in many ways, including making Ouch Dolls for kids who need vaccinations at the Florida Health Department in Osceola County and participating in the FAHCE Annual Achievement Day. Whether it’s weaving a rug, flower arranging, or showing off her horticultural skills, Edna has always been involved, and numerous times has taken home Best of Class and Best of Show awards.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
osceola.org

$7 million available to Osceola Residents for Emergency Rental Assistance

Osceola County, Florida – The Osceola County Emergency Rental Assistance program will begin accepting applications on Sept. 12, 2022. There is approximately $7 million available in the income-based program aimed at helping Osceola County’s most vulnerable tenants. It provides financial assistance to those who are past-due on their rent because of financial hardships caused by or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance is available for 1- 18 months or until all funding has been expended. Eligibility rules will apply.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

Kissimmee Couple Open Office Pride Cleaning Franchise

September 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Keylani Rosa and Luis Rodriguez are the co-owners of the new Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Orlando-Kissimmee, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise that serves businesses throughout the Orlando and Kissimmee metro area. Rosa, who has a bachelor’s...
KISSIMMEE, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

City of Orlando proposes plan to get seniors more engaged and active

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is working on a plan to create more activities for seniors in the area. The city of Orlando's "Livable Orlando Age-Friendly Action Plan" focuses on ways to help older residents feel engaged and active. Areas they are focusing on include outdoor space,...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Free CPR class for citizens

The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department is offering a free hands-only CPR citizen training course Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Jessie Brock Community Center. There are two class options: 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The course covers adult and child CPR, proper AED use, and...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
aroundosceola.com

Coming up in Kissimmee on Saturday

Join American Legion Chapter 10 in Kissimmee for their Fallen Heroes Ride to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ride will be Saturday, Sept.10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available will be available, along with raffle baskets, a 50-50 drawing. Refreshments will be available for participants. For more information about the event visit www.floridalegion.org.
KISSIMMEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Kinsey Hamer buys Windermere wine store

PHONE: (407) 876-9463. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. DETAILS: The downtown Windermere location features more than 700 wines, including an extensive selection from the best wine regions of the world. All budgets are represented, from value wines to high-end Cabernets and Chardonnays.
WINDERMERE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida foster care agency struggling with funding to support foster children, families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s leading foster care agency says the system is being stretched. On any given day, 650 kids are in foster care in Central Florida. And many of those kids are in homes where the foster parents are providing mental, emotional, and financial support. But there are still close to 150 kids who can’t find foster families and are in group homes.
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix

On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
CLERMONT, FL

