How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details

House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
Paddy Considine
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?

A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Here Are the Classic Series’ Best Five Episodes

The Beverly Hillbillies might be pop culture’s most famous rags to riches story and has been a staple of classic tv for decades. It originally aired on CBS from 1962 to 1971. Across 9 seasons the series totaled a staggering 274 episodes. Its immense popularity spawned other comedy shows featuring rural characters and settings. Series creator Paul Henning was instrumental in Petticoat Junction and Green Acres joining CBS during this era. These shows enjoyed great popularity into the early 70s. However, CBS executives decided they wanted to appeal to a more urban, sophisticated market and abruptly canceled all of their rural-themed shows.
House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series

House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
'House of the Dragon' renewed for second season

HBO announced Friday that the "House of the Dragon" fantasy drama would return for a second season, after the "Game of Thrones" prequel debuted to nearly 10 million US viewers. Some analysts noted that that title drew a whopping 17.4 million viewers to the debut of its final season.
Game of Thrones Cast: Where Are They Now

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones.]. Game of Thrones is long over, but that doesn't mean your favorite actors have hung up their acting jerseys. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and the rest of the series' stars have been busy working on new projects. Find out what gigs and blockbuster hits the GoT gang has been seen in recently.
Ser Harwin Strong Steals ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 With a Single Glance at Rhaenyra

House of the Dragon Episode 3 “Second of His Name” featured a bitching final battle, a brand new dragon, and tons of Game of Thrones Easter eggs, but one new character might have stolen the show with just a look. Ryan Corr doesn’t get a single line of dialogue as Ser Harwin Strong, but he certainly makes an impact smiling seductively at Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) when she returns to camp caked in boar blood. But who is Ser Harwin Strong and why is this single glance sending shockwaves amongst book fans?
'House of the Dragon' episode 4 preview teases a 'vile accusation' and a very hard choice

While House of the Dragon episode three briefly transported us to epic Game of Thrones battle mode, it looks episode four will be back to the good ol' scheming we're used to. In the preview above we see Prince Daemon back in King's Landing, and the question of King Viserys' heir still at the top of everyone's minds. Then, abruptly, we see Otto Hightower delivering news of a rumour to the King, who doesn't seem at all happy about it.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke

House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
HBO to Fix House of the Dragon Visual Effects Mistake

After eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a visual effects mistake in the latest House of the Dragon episode, HBO is planning to rectify the error on its streaming platforms. In Season 1, Episode 3, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) hands a message to a soldier, but the actor’s ring and pinky fingers are green.
