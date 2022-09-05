Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Shields vs Marshall ESPN+ / Sky Press Conference
Undisputed World Middleweight Championship On The Line When Shields And Savannah Marshall Square Off At The O2, London – On Saturday, September 10th live on ESPN+ in the U.S. (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) Fight week is here, and on Saturday, London’s O2 Arena will be the site of...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta “Tank” Davis Is Experiencing Life On The A-Side
By Vince D’Writer: For the first ten years of his career, Floyd Mayweather Jr was a part of the Top Rank stable of boxers until he exercised a provision in his contract that allowed him to become a free agent. The strategic move paid off as Mayweather became the top earner in the fight game, and the bullseye target on every boxer’s dart board. Due to his earning power and his elite boxing status, Mayweather referred to himself as the A-side.
NFL・
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup
Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: I Feel Like Bivol's Team Didn't Want Him To Fight Me, They Know He Can Lose
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) on November 5 in Abi Dhabi. The title shot opportunity did not come easy - with Ramirez pushing for the shot for some time and eventually securing the...
Boxing Scene
WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
BBC
Natasha Jonas column: Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall will redefine women's boxing
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports extra; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Boxing analyst and current WBO and WBC super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas writes for BBC Sport about the undisputed clash between American Claressa Shields and Britain's Savannah Marshall on an all-female card at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London
A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Sunny Edwards waited for more than six weeks to receive a contract for an agreed-upon unification bout. Instead arriving in his inbox were instructions for his next mandatory title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned England’s Edwards has been ordered to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado....
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Richard Brewart vs. Joeshon James Tops Thompson Card, September 23
Undefeated middleweights Richard Brewart Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) and Joeshon James (6-0, 3 KOs) will clash in an 8-round main event on Thompson Boxing’s “Locked ’N Loaded” card. In the 8-round co-main event, Roberto Meza Jr. (15-2-1, 8 KOs) takes on Isaac Avelar (16-5, 10 KOs) in a featherweight showdown.
Boxing Scene
Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning
In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant wants Canelo rematch after cleaning out 168-lb division
By Robert Segal: Former WBO super middleweight champion Caleb Plant says his goal is to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez after he defeats Anthony Dirrell and cleans out the 168-lb division. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says he’s going to try and set up a fight with David Benavidez next,...
Boxing Scene
Fury Confident He Will 'Clean Out' Joshua in Six To Seven Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has fired off a few verbal bombs in the direction of Tony Bellew - over some recent comments regarding Anthony Joshua. Fury was attempting to face WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Uysk in December - but the Ukrainian boxer is still healing up from last month's decision win over Joshua and doesn't plan to fight again until 2023.
Boxing Scene
Cruz: We Want The Rematch With Gervonta Davis, That's What These Fans Want
Isaac Cruz saw his stock soar even in defeat the last time he played this location. The compact lightweight contender came up short in a twelve-round, unanimous decision in favor of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December 5 at the Los Angeles venue formerly known as Staples Center. Davis had a ringside seat for Sunday’s Fox Sports Pay-Per-View at the site now known as Crypto.com Arena, which saw Mexico City’s Cruz blast out countryman Eduardo Ramirez inside of two rounds in the evening’s co-feature, playing to raucous applause.
Boxing Scene
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
Boxing Scene
Harry Garside Suffers Hand Injury, Withdraws From Gallen Card
A hand injury has unfortunately forced Harry Garside to withdraw from his upcoming Australian Lightweight title defence against Miles Zalewski scheduled for Thursday September 15 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane. Garside, who aggravated the injury during a recent training session, is disappointed that he will not be fit to fight...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Could Move Up To 135 Sooner Than Expected: “Tell Them Boys Get Ready”
Initially, the move to 130-pounds was more of a cautionary one. Having won the WBO featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez in October of 2019, Shakur Stevenson envisioned a long and dominant reign. But, with the former Olympic silver medalist growing rapidly, he would go on to make his 130-pound debut less than seven months later.
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle: To Be Part Of First Championship Unification In Costa Rica Is Dream Come True
Yokasta Valle traveled to the U.S. this time last year in search of a career-defining fight. That moment will now come in the comfort of her own hometown. The two-division and reigning IBF strawweight titlist eagerly embraces a DAZN-headlining showdown with WBO titlist Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1KO), which takes place this Thursday at Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica. The unification bout is the first ever in Valle’s home country, an opportunity she once thought would have to come on the road.
