By Vince D’Writer: For the first ten years of his career, Floyd Mayweather Jr was a part of the Top Rank stable of boxers until he exercised a provision in his contract that allowed him to become a free agent. The strategic move paid off as Mayweather became the top earner in the fight game, and the bullseye target on every boxer’s dart board. Due to his earning power and his elite boxing status, Mayweather referred to himself as the A-side.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO