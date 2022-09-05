ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Shields vs Marshall ESPN+ / Sky Press Conference

Undisputed World Middleweight Championship On The Line When Shields And Savannah Marshall Square Off At The O2, London – On Saturday, September 10th live on ESPN+ in the U.S. (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) Fight week is here, and on Saturday, London’s O2 Arena will be the site of...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta “Tank” Davis Is Experiencing Life On The A-Side

By Vince D’Writer: For the first ten years of his career, Floyd Mayweather Jr was a part of the Top Rank stable of boxers until he exercised a provision in his contract that allowed him to become a free agent. The strategic move paid off as Mayweather became the top earner in the fight game, and the bullseye target on every boxer’s dart board. Due to his earning power and his elite boxing status, Mayweather referred to himself as the A-side.
NFL
Boxing Scene

Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup

Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Fulton, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Boxing Scene

WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Natasha Jonas column: Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall will redefine women's boxing

Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports extra; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Boxing analyst and current WBO and WBC super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas writes for BBC Sport about the undisputed clash between American Claressa Shields and Britain's Savannah Marshall on an all-female card at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London

A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Figueroa
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By IBF

Sunny Edwards waited for more than six weeks to receive a contract for an agreed-upon unification bout. Instead arriving in his inbox were instructions for his next mandatory title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned England’s Edwards has been ordered to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado....
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Richard Brewart vs. Joeshon James Tops Thompson Card, September 23

Undefeated middleweights Richard Brewart Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) and Joeshon James (6-0, 3 KOs) will clash in an 8-round main event on Thompson Boxing’s “Locked ’N Loaded” card. In the 8-round co-main event, Roberto Meza Jr. (15-2-1, 8 KOs) takes on Isaac Avelar (16-5, 10 KOs) in a featherweight showdown.
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Crypto Com Arena#Wbc Wbo#Wba Ibf
Boxing Scene

Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning

In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant wants Canelo rematch after cleaning out 168-lb division

By Robert Segal: Former WBO super middleweight champion Caleb Plant says his goal is to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez after he defeats Anthony Dirrell and cleans out the 168-lb division. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says he’s going to try and set up a fight with David Benavidez next,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury Confident He Will 'Clean Out' Joshua in Six To Seven Rounds

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has fired off a few verbal bombs in the direction of Tony Bellew - over some recent comments regarding Anthony Joshua. Fury was attempting to face WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Uysk in December - but the Ukrainian boxer is still healing up from last month's decision win over Joshua and doesn't plan to fight again until 2023.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Cruz: We Want The Rematch With Gervonta Davis, That's What These Fans Want

Isaac Cruz saw his stock soar even in defeat the last time he played this location. The compact lightweight contender came up short in a twelve-round, unanimous decision in favor of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December 5 at the Los Angeles venue formerly known as Staples Center. Davis had a ringside seat for Sunday’s Fox Sports Pay-Per-View at the site now known as Crypto.com Arena, which saw Mexico City’s Cruz blast out countryman Eduardo Ramirez inside of two rounds in the evening’s co-feature, playing to raucous applause.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Harry Garside Suffers Hand Injury, Withdraws From Gallen Card

A hand injury has unfortunately forced Harry Garside to withdraw from his upcoming Australian Lightweight title defence against Miles Zalewski scheduled for Thursday September 15 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane. Garside, who aggravated the injury during a recent training session, is disappointed that he will not be fit to fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Yokasta Valle: To Be Part Of First Championship Unification In Costa Rica Is Dream Come True

Yokasta Valle traveled to the U.S. this time last year in search of a career-defining fight. That moment will now come in the comfort of her own hometown. The two-division and reigning IBF strawweight titlist eagerly embraces a DAZN-headlining showdown with WBO titlist Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1KO), which takes place this Thursday at Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica. The unification bout is the first ever in Valle’s home country, an opportunity she once thought would have to come on the road.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy