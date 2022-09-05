ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

WNCT

NC has new invasive species found in two counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals

It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
HEALTH SERVICES
WNCT

North Carolina ranks 8th in nation for Oath Keeper membership, leaked database reveals

(WGHP) — Leaked information has revealed just how large the footprint of right-wing extremist groups could be in North Carolina. A report released Wednesday revealed thousands of names on a registry belonging to far-right extremist militia group the Oath Keepers. Hundreds of the people who appear on this register are law enforcement, elected officials and […]
POLITICS
WRAL News

Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina

Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
WESTFIELD, NC
WXII 12

Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Is Home To One The Best College Towns In America

There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that North Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I was intrigued.
COLLEGES
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC

(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
ANIMALS
The Center Square

Court: Lawsuit accusing North Carolina of not protecting right to fish can proceed

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the state can be sued for failing to protect the right of its citizens to fish. Appeals Court Judge Toby Hampson on Tuesday published a 27-page opinion stating the lawsuit, Coastal Conservation Association v. North Carolina, could not be dismissed based on the state's claim it possessed sovereign immunity in the matter.
POLITICS
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAAY-TV

North Carolina national park welcomes new species of salamander

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!. Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli....
WILDLIFE
kiss951.com

Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast

There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

One North Carolina City Ranks In Top Ten For Worst Dental Habits

A new survey by Wake Up Sleepy Head reveals that 10 percent of people don’t brush their teeth before bed. Gross! One North Carolina town is among the worst in the nation. Come on Raleigh! The biggest procrastinators by city is named and yes, Raleigh came in 6th. Here are the top ten cities that put off going to the dentist the most.
HEALTH

