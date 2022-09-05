Read full article on original website
NC has new invasive species found in two counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
North Carolina ranks 8th in nation for Oath Keeper membership, leaked database reveals
(WGHP) — Leaked information has revealed just how large the footprint of right-wing extremist groups could be in North Carolina. A report released Wednesday revealed thousands of names on a registry belonging to far-right extremist militia group the Oath Keepers. Hundreds of the people who appear on this register are law enforcement, elected officials and […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina
Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Is Home To One The Best College Towns In America
There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that North Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I was intrigued.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
Where do deer, bears, elk and turtles need help crossing the road in North Carolina?
An advocacy group urges NCDOT to build wildlife highway crossings where they’ll do the most good. These are the top suggestions.
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
Court: Lawsuit accusing North Carolina of not protecting right to fish can proceed
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the state can be sued for failing to protect the right of its citizens to fish. Appeals Court Judge Toby Hampson on Tuesday published a 27-page opinion stating the lawsuit, Coastal Conservation Association v. North Carolina, could not be dismissed based on the state's claim it possessed sovereign immunity in the matter.
WXII 12
Flood threat continues in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
WAAY-TV
North Carolina national park welcomes new species of salamander
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Scientists are celebrating a new and exciting discovery in the Great Smoky Mountains: a new species of salamander!. Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently announced the newest addition to its already booming salamander population: the Cherokee Black-bellied Salamander, or Desmognathus gvnigeusgwotli....
kiss951.com
Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast
There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina City Ranks In Top Ten For Worst Dental Habits
A new survey by Wake Up Sleepy Head reveals that 10 percent of people don’t brush their teeth before bed. Gross! One North Carolina town is among the worst in the nation. Come on Raleigh! The biggest procrastinators by city is named and yes, Raleigh came in 6th. Here are the top ten cities that put off going to the dentist the most.
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
thecentersquare.com
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
