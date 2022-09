Shia LaBeouf revealed that his mother, Shayna Saide, died on Aug. 27 at age 80. The actor — who was by her side when she passed — said she suffered heart failure and talked about the anguish she felt during her last days at a Los Angeles hospital. “My mother was full of fear in her last moments: asking the doctor what this tube was and what that machine did. She was frantic,” the “Transformers” star, 36, recalled in an email interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “She was deeply interested in God and spirituality her whole life, but she didn’t know...

