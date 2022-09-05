Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This October
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich Life
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
chronicle-express.com
PAGES PAST - 1972: Lakemont to reopen as Glen Springs Academy
NOTE: Items in this column were selected by volunteers on behalf of the Yates County History Center after searching records found at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. In the future, these volunteers will summarize news items from the past in the organization's bi-monthy newsletter, Yates Past, which is available to all members of the Yates County History Center. For more information about becoming a member, visit yatespast.org.
Road closures announced for Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department is reminding residents that several streets will be closed for the Watkins Glen Grand Prix festival this Friday. The closures will be in effect on September 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The full list of events and closures can be seen below: […]
13 WHAM
Is it November already?
An area of low pressure along a stationary front continues to feed a moist, Northeast flow across Western New York today. This type of weather setup is more typical in November around here but sometimes weather knows no calendar. As a result of the low stratus cloud deck, the thermometers...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Steuben County
A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Steuben County won in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
How an 800-pound butter sculpture gets recycled into energy in Livingston County
No, it doesn't get used as a spread for your bagel or simply melt away.
13 WHAM
Boat gets stuck in Erie Canal near Genesee River crossing
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of boaters needed help help after getting stuck Wednesday morning on the Erie Canal near the Genesee River crossing. According to the New York State Canal Corporation, the boat entered the canal in Lockport and planned to go east of Rochester despite being warned the boat was taller than the water levels it would encounter near Genesee Valley Park.
Finishing Eliza’s Run: Rochester runners to finish Memphis teacher’s last run
Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher, was killed after being forced into an SUV during an early morning jog last week.
newyorkupstate.com
A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures
Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
talkerofthetown.com
Leif Erickson and Columbus Discover Rochester
[Christopher Columbus, 99 Exchange Blvd, Rochester Civic Center, Hall of Justice. Description: White marble sculpture; Sculptor: Feruccia Vezzoni; Annotation: The sculpture was erected by the Civic Center Commission and was unveiled during a Columbus Day luncheon sponsored by the Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The Civic Center Commission bought the bust for $1,500 and presented it in recognition of contributions to the area by the local Italian community. The work is a copy of one that Vezzoni did for the New York State Capitol in Albany. From a Local History brochure at the Rochester Public Library. Other images provided by Michael Nighan] Nighan wants to very clear that he does not see Columbus as a “hero” as Columbus was depicted in the 1890s.
An Upstate New York Cow Has Been on the Run for Over a Week
According to a report by Stephanie Duprey of News10NBC, a cow in the Upstate New York town of Spencerport has been on the run for almost two weeks. Henry Maier, the owner of Maier Farms, says that while he was trying to move the cow to a different field, she took off and now they can't catch up to the cow because it's simply too fast for them. Maier told Duprey "Pushing the woods, we have drones, out, I have guys with thermal that came out, I got some professional cattle tracking guys from down by the southern tier, they came out."
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Three Hundred Miles Away from Rochester, Some Heavy Torrential Rain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You know Western New York got some needed rainfall over the last few days. New England also desperately needed the rain, but sometimes it can be too much of a good thing. Evidence of this was in Providence, Rhode Island where they got tremendous amounts of rainfall over a very short period of time. And that is the general definition of flash flooding. A lot of their area roadways were flooded and it’s going to be an ongoing cleanup. One particular town in Rhode Island really had an excessive amount of rain. This is Providence and they measured 11 inches of rain, but more importantly they got 11 inches in just 48 hours. To give you a frame of reference, this is the amount of rainfall we would see stretched out over three or four months. The folks in Cranston, RI actually got it in just two days. And there is just no infrastructure that can handle this this kind of deluge.
Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills Figure sets are already selling out ahead of season; more on the way
Fisher-Price has teamed up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Buffalo Bills to once again release, ahead of the season, the Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills! playset and like last year, product is going to go fast.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester pizza shop owner frustrated as State Street construction continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Road construction slows us all down. But what if it kept customers away from the place where you work?. It's a challenge plenty of merchants face this time of year, including one in downtown Rochester. Making pizzas is all Chris Staffieri has known. His family opened...
Deep Dive preparing for grand opening in former Dock location
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans will soon have a new live music option in town, as the Deep Dive bar and restaurant opens its doors with a packed schedule of shows coming this fall. Deep Dive, located in the same spot as the former bar The Dock, is owned and operated by T.J. Schaper and Jack Clausen, both well-known in the local music scene and the founders, along with Clausen’s wife, Sarah, of the Ithaca Night Bazaar. Mike Enyeart is also serving as Associate Manager. While shows are being held there currently, the club has its opening night festivities scheduled for next week.
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
Sutter’s Marina opens new buildings, and docks after 2019 floods
The marina will continue to be operated by the Sutter family, which has continually been run by the family since 1972.
BBQ, beach, bars: Folks make the most of Labor Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Kittleberger Park in Webster, Theron McGee said the cool weather and rain weren’t going to slow down his Labor Day barbeque. “You always have to make the best– no matter what the times bring you,” gesturing to his food, ready to be served. “I got salt potatoes, then I got […]
