Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Marcus Peters limited in practice | NOTES
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters were listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice in the team’s first injury report of the season. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Dobbins, who’s working his way back from a season-ending knee injury, is “ascending quickly.” Harbaugh said he plans to decide by the end of the week ...
Look: Cowboys Release First Depth Chart For 2022 Season
On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released their first depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. Dallas made sure to note that this is an "unofficial" depth chart before the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's notable because that means it's still subject to change before the season officially kicks off.
Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff: Our offense has the tools to be 'pretty dangerous'
Brandon Scherff spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with Washington where he earned five trips to the Pro Bowl, but he’s feeling pretty good about the squad he joined in free agency earlier this year. During a press conference Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars right guard had...
Vikings open O'Connell era, aim for LaFleur-like Packers run
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kevin O’Connell takes the field with the Minnesota Vikings for his first game as a head coach, the 37-year-old will carry with him the blank slate that’s one of the benefits of being a rookie in this high-pressure, much-coveted job. O’Connell needn’t be concerned for now about being booed at home by impatient or inebriated fans. His play calls and game management will be closely scrutinized in the media, at the stadium and on the couch, sure, but even with a ready-made roster full of proven starters and more than a couple of stars, the heat won’t turn up every week he doesn’t win for a while. Matt LaFleur hasn’t helped his cause. No head coach in NFL history has fared better over his first three seasons than LaFleur, who will take his staggering 39-10 record with the Green Bay Packers and three NFC North titles to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The last two of those first-place finishes came in a runaway, one reason why O’Connell is here as the successor to Mike Zimmer in this attempt by the Vikings to reset without rebuilding and retake the division they haven’t won since 2017.
Steelers Signing WR Jaquarii Roberson To Practice Squad, Releasing LB Hamilcar Rashed
The following is an updated list of Steelers practice squad players:. LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) Roberson, 24, went undrafted out of Wake Forest before catching on with the Cowboys. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts and has now landed with his second NFL team. During his four years...
NFL QB Rankings: From Josh Allen to Mac Jones, your top 20 quarterbacks ahead of Week 1
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Arizona Cardinals place backup QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve, promote Trace McSorley
Colt McCoy’s sore throwing arm is no longer an issue, but the Cardinals' backup quarterback has landed on injured reserve. McCoy will miss at least the first four weeks of the season upon being placed on IR on Wednesday because of a calf strain. Trace McSorley has been promoted from the practice squad...
J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz don’t practice Thursday
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed another practice on Thursday. Watt is dealing with a calf strain that has sidelined him all of this week. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Watt is day-to-day, but the length of his absence and the possibility of aggravating a soft tissue injury in Week One of the regular season could lead to Watt sitting out against the Chiefs with an eye on the weeks to come.
Jaguars’ Pederson Compares Lawrence to Hall of Fame QB
The Jacksonville head coach gave his quarterback some high praise.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is officially upon us, which means that Week 1 of fantasy football is here too. Lineups are being set, and it’s important to know which players you should start or sit in the opening week of the season. For that reason, we have constructed a Week 1 start ’em sit ’em tight ends list to help fantasy owners make the right decisions with their starting lineups to open the season.
Saints receiver Thomas, left tackle Hurst back at practice
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas couldn't stop smiling as he sat on a countertop in the locker room at club headquarters and discussed his impending comeback. Nearby, James Hurst beamed about being the Week 1 starter at left tackle after working his way back...
49ers Signing Two To Practice Squad, Releasing WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
