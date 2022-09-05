DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy has gone missing after leaving his Detroit home Tuesday afternoon without permission. Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate Zion Silas, who was last seen leaving his home in the 18600 block of Stoepel Street, near 7 Mile Road and Livernois, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The boy reportedly left his home without permission and never came back.

1 DAY AGO