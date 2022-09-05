Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home without permission
DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy has gone missing after leaving his Detroit home Tuesday afternoon without permission. Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate Zion Silas, who was last seen leaving his home in the 18600 block of Stoepel Street, near 7 Mile Road and Livernois, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The boy reportedly left his home without permission and never came back.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman found dead in Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman found dead near the northern border of Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified. Her body was found on September 12, 1999, in a field off Lake Angelus Road near Baldwin Road. Officials believe she may have died between 1998 and 1999....
fox2detroit.com
Suspect carjacks 71-year-old's Jeep in Detroit after asking victim for ride
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a man they say robbed an elderly individual of his vehicle after asking him for a ride to the gas station. The carjacking in Detroit happened while the suspect and victim were traveling in the area of Richton and Lawton around midnight Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother charged with drunk driving in freeway crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Authorities have charged a woman accused of driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway in July -- a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her infant son. According to the 24th District Court, Nyasha Pool...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night,...
Have you seen Nehemiah? Police searching for Livonia teen last seen on Labor Day
Authorities in Wayne County are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old high school student who went missing over the holiday weekend. The Livonia Police Department said Nehemiah Jones, 16, disappeared on Labor Day, Monday Sept. 5
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vehicle used to give back to community stolen in Detroit
DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization needs your help after their mobile unit was stolen over the weekend. Hey Yall Detroit painted its logo on the side of a 2004 Black Chevy Trailblazer to deliver groceries, transport children’s books for their pop-up library, and help families get to doctor appointments.
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DPD: 62-year-old man shot to death in Northwest Detroit, investigation ongoing
Authorities are working to piece together what led to a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side early Wednesday morning. The Detroit Police Department said a 62-year-old man was shot and killed around midnight
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who killed Joe Hill? Case remains unsolved 41 years after Detroit man slain, dismembered
DETROIT – Police still don’t know who killed and dismembered a Detroit man 41 years ago. Joe Burnic Hill “Joe Banks” was 29 years old when his family reported him missing from Detroit on Sept. 1, 1981. Four days later, on Sept. 5, a torso was found on the city’s east side.
Uber driver accused of raping Michigan woman, leaving her on side of road
DETROIT -- A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while he was working as a driver for the ride-share company Uber. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, Wednesday and he was arraigned in 36th District Court in connection with the alleged assault on July 10, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man city workers found dead in Detroit field 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified
DETROIT – A man found dead in a field in Detroit 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified. City workers found the body on September 5, 2008, facedown in a field and covered with maggots. Officials said the body was partially clothed and found on a blanket. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police want help identifying suspect in non-fatal shooting in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – Police want help identifying the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue in Detroit, officials say. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male who is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect still unknown 4 years after Detroit man shot, killed in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Police still don’t know who shot and killed a 45-year-old Detroit man in Louisville, Kentucky four years ago. Charles Theo Tillman Jr. was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m. on June 5, 2018, after he was shot in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road. According to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 62-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Johnny Mickey was last seen during the afternoon hours Friday (Sept. 2) in the 2500 block of Gray Street in Detroit. Police said he was last seen wearing an olive green T-shirt, and dark...
