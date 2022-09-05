Read full article on original website
Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard
The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
MotorAuthority
2023 Toyota GR Corolla, Porsche IPO, Ferrari Purosangue: Car News Headlines
Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3, 6-speed manual, and all-wheel drive, and we've just learned the all-important pricing information. You will soon be able to buy and sell shares in...
Toyota And Nissan Stop Japanese Production Ahead Of Intense Typhoon
Toyota and Nissan are expected to close several plans in the western parts of Japan, reports Reuters. Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching the western prefecture of Fukuoka, forcing Toyota to suspend shifts at three plants in the area. The automaker has already canceled the Monday night and Tuesday morning shifts, with hopes of restarting production on Tuesday night.
Road & Track
Toyota GR Corolla Pricing Finally Arrives
Toyota announced pricing Tuesday for its long-awaited U.S.-bound hot hatchback, the GR Corolla. Its base-model pricing helps cement the five-door hoonmobile as a hard-to-ignore option for those in the market for a new affordable performance car. Pricing for the GR Corolla starts at $35,900 for the base-level and first-arriving Core...
These Are The Best Used 2022 Honda CR-V Trims To Buy
The best used 2022 Honda CR-V trims include the Touring trim. The EX trim is a good value, but the LX trim is the most affordable. The post These Are The Best Used 2022 Honda CR-V Trims To Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2014 Honda CR-V Is One of the Best Used Compact SUVs for 2022
There are several reasons why the 2014 Honda CR-V is considered one of the best used compact SUVs; and we have also listed some of its problems. The post The 2014 Honda CR-V Is One of the Best Used Compact SUVs for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Models Are More Powerful Than Their Gas-Powered Counterparts
The 2023 Honda CR-V redesign puts more focus on its available hybrid models, which will be more efficient and powerful than its gas-powered trim levels. The post 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Models Are More Powerful Than Their Gas-Powered Counterparts appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
The Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Midsize Sedans and Large Cars According to Consumer Reports
As new car prices continue to surge, more people are looking at used cars to meet their needs. The good news is these cars make up Consumer Reports' most satisfying 10-year-old midsize sedans and large cars. The post The Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Midsize Sedans and Large Cars According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Great Honda CR-V Alternatives for Less Than $30,000
The new 2023 CR-V is expected to be a hot seller, but these Honda CR-V alternatives are aiming to steal some sales. The post 5 Great Honda CR-V Alternatives for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Ford Pro Has The Solution So You’ll Never Lose Your Tools Again
Ford believes it has come up with the solution to prevent tradesmen from losing their tools. Engineers at Ford Pro in Germany have developed tracking devices that can be installed onto any tool, machine, and piece of equipment and use Bluetooth connectivity and GPS tracking. These devices can connect to company vehicles and then to a central server so their location is always known.
What Is Honda’s Best-Selling SUV?
Honda makes some of the best SUV models in the entire auto industry. What is the best-selling Honda SUV? The post What Is Honda’s Best-Selling SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
Carscoops
Pendulum May Swing Back Towards Physical Buttons, Says Famed Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive
It’s a common complaint among critics that vehicle interiors have too few buttons and too many features require the use of a touchscreen. And yet, automakers seem eager to put more screens in and pull more buttons out of their vehicles. That trend may soon change, though. Jony Ive,...
RideApart
Upcoming Honda Transalp 750 Caught Road Testing In The Wild
For some time now, Honda’s been leaving all kinds of Transalp 750 breadcrumbs for eager moto enthusiasts to find. First, there were the recent trademark filings on the name, in multiple markets. Then, there were the teasers for the upcoming Honda Hornet, which is widely expected to be a 750 that shares the same engine—which is also suspected to be a new twin design, separate from the existing 750 currently found in the NC750X, Forza 750, and X-ADV.
Carscoops
Williams Advanced Engineering Has Developed An EV Platform For Niche Brands
Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a composite skateboard-style platform that it will supply to small EV makers. The platform is dubbed the EV-R and builds upon the FW-EVX platform that Williams conceived back in 2017. That platform was created to show car manufacturers how EVs could be launched without the need for re-engineering existing models or developing a new architecture from the ground up.
Carscoops
Renault Trucks Opens Disassembly Plant To Break Down And Recycle Old Trucks
Renault Trucks has announced its latest green initiative, a plant in the Lyon-Venissieux region of France where workers will endeavor to break trucks down and harvest them for parts that it can sell or recycle. The 3,000 square-meter (32,392 square foot) plant is located as close as possible to the...
Carscoops
Google Maps Introduces Eco-Friendly Routing To Europe That Can Optimize For Gas, Diesel, Or Electric
About a year ago, Google introduced a new feature to Maps that allowed drivers in the U.S. and Canada to look up the most fuel-efficient route, as well as the fastest. Now, the company is rolling out the feature in Europe, and it comes with a handful of new features.
Consumer Reports Recommends Both 2023 Mazda Compact SUVs
Find out why Consumer Reports recommended both Mazda compact SUVs for 2023. The post Consumer Reports Recommends Both 2023 Mazda Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
