West Haven, CT

WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says

BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
West Haven, CT
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
West Haven, CT
Accidents
West Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street

HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot late Wednesday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. At 11:55 p.m., Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. “While officers were on scene, a gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich firefighters douse car fire in spray foam in Cos Cob

GREENWICH — Greenwich firefighters responded to a car fire in Cos Cob Monday afternoon. The vehicle was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived at exit 4 off Interstate 95. The fire department said the car’s fuel tank had ruptured, requiring the use of foam to contain the spread of flames from the flammable liquid.
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

70-foot tree falls on Hartford apartment building and 6 cars, fire official says

HARTFORD — As rain poured onto the city early Tuesday, a 70-foot tree fell onto an Asylum Hill apartment building, according to police. District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo said companies were called to 30 Gillett Street around 1:30 a.m. At the scene, firefighters noted that the tree fell near the back parking lot and damaged six vehicles and windows to four units. The tree also completely blocked the rear exit.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford Apartment Building

A massive tree came crashing down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, damaging six cars and breaking the windows of four units in an apartment building in the process. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. The tree crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought. “It’s...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury nightclub shut down after fatal shooting, officials say

WATERBURY — State officials have suspended the liquor license of a local nightclub after a shooting last weekend left one man dead and two others injured. The state Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday it has suspended the liquor license for Lit Ultra Lounge. The club, located at 483...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department. A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she...
GUILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway

NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
NEW CANAAN, CT

