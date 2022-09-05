Read full article on original website
Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
Bridgeport Fire Department Joined by Other Agencies in Battling Early Morning Blaze at City Business Site
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among several crews that responded to a commercial fire early Tuesday morning, Chief Phil Hart said. Hart said his department responded to the call at 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park. The address is the site of Schwan’s Home Services. “When the fire...
Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says
BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Police: Bridgeport man accused of stealing watch before involvement in deadly crash
The first charges have been filed against the man behind the wheel of a deadly accident in Milford. Milford police charged 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn with larceny after he allegedly tried to scam the man who had agreed to sell him a watch in the Walmart parking lot on Aug. 18.
Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot late Wednesday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. At 11:55 p.m., Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. “While officers were on scene, a gunshot...
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Greenwich firefighters douse car fire in spray foam in Cos Cob
GREENWICH — Greenwich firefighters responded to a car fire in Cos Cob Monday afternoon. The vehicle was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived at exit 4 off Interstate 95. The fire department said the car’s fuel tank had ruptured, requiring the use of foam to contain the spread of flames from the flammable liquid.
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
70-foot tree falls on Hartford apartment building and 6 cars, fire official says
HARTFORD — As rain poured onto the city early Tuesday, a 70-foot tree fell onto an Asylum Hill apartment building, according to police. District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo said companies were called to 30 Gillett Street around 1:30 a.m. At the scene, firefighters noted that the tree fell near the back parking lot and damaged six vehicles and windows to four units. The tree also completely blocked the rear exit.
Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford Apartment Building
A massive tree came crashing down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, damaging six cars and breaking the windows of four units in an apartment building in the process. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. The tree crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought. “It’s...
Waterbury nightclub shut down after fatal shooting, officials say
WATERBURY — State officials have suspended the liquor license of a local nightclub after a shooting last weekend left one man dead and two others injured. The state Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday it has suspended the liquor license for Lit Ultra Lounge. The club, located at 483...
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza
GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department. A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she...
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway
NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
