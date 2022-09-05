Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
thebamabuzz.com
Your guide to apartment hunting in Mobile—5 spots available now
When starting to look for an apartment, what is the first thing that catches your eye? Affordability, commute time and location are all important things to consider on your apartment hunt. Student life can be hard enough and apartment hunting can come across as intimidating, especially when you’re on the lookout for something affordable and convenient for you. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a convenient list of great options if you’re looking to try something new this fall. Read on for our advice and five Mobile apartment options.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business owners launching ‘Tram the Town’; sightseeing tours are in the making
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paint, seat cushions, and cleaning products are spread out on a front yard in Midtown Mobile. It’s the start of “Tram the Town”, a new attraction being launched by co-owners Scott Tindle and Jim Walker. Several trams are parked in the grass, and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is taking place now at The Grounds in Mobile. The event runs from September 7th to the 11th. The show hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day. The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club are...
Venue Beer List announced for the 2022 Dauphin Street Beer Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 13 vendors involved in the 2022 Dauphin Street Beer Festival, there will be many beers available to taste. Each venue will have three to four different beers to taste test. These drinks include everything from sours to IPAs, so there is most likely a beer for you. Check out the […]
apr.org
The history of Mobile--underfoot!
The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Fairhope residents might be able to catch a break on their garbage fees
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It affects people on limited incomes and those who don’t receive all of the city’s services. The Fairhope City Council approved the plan after Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson told them about one resident’s concern... that they were having to pay the full amount for a trash pickup they didn’t have access to.
utv44.com
Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile to close at end of September
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile has announced it will close at the end of September. It is with great sadness we announce the Crescent Theater will be closing at the end of the month. Revenue from ticket sales has not kept up with expenses, and though the funds raised from donations to the Crescent Theater Film Society have kept the theater afloat in recent months, there is little money to spare. The Film Society was notified last week that the landlord is doubling the rent as of October 1st, making a tenuous situation completely untenable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Artificial turf and more pickleball courts coming soon to Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Jubilee City continues to move forward with new additions and improvements to the city’s parks. Daphne will soon be breaking ground on several new pickleball courts. It will also be putting in artificial turf on every ballfield at the Daphne Sports Complex. Daphne mayor,...
Six public launches tailor-made for Mobile-area kayakers
You’ve got the kayak, you’ve got the paddle, you’ve got the vest. You just need a place to hit the water. If you’re in Mobile, you’re in luck: It’s easy to find a spot that literally was designed for your needs. With all the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Historic Blakeley State Park Cruises
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Historic Blakeley State Park is now running multiple cruises out of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center two weekends a month on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Until now, the park’s Delta Explorer has cruised from the Five Rivers dock on one weekend per month. Now there’s double the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bull caught on camera strolling through a neighborhood in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - You have to see it to believe it and a bull in Semmes is pretty hard to miss. But even Michelle and Patrick McConico had to do a double take early Sunday morning. “We got in the car and started to follow it trying to figure...
Gulf Shores hires first ever arborist to enforce tree protection ordinance
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The City of Gulf Shores has strict rules when it come to trees. To enforce those rules, the city recently hired its first arborist. Among Joel Potter’s duties is telling residents which trees they can cut down and which ones are off limits. Many trees are considered “protected” under a city […]
WPMI
Spanish Fort spends $8 million to preserve property for nature, park area
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — A multi-million-dollar park and recreational area is one step closer to reality in Baldwin County as the city of Spanish Fort moves forward with plans to purchase more than 100 acres near Mobile Bay. Spanish Fort city officials intend to transform a 100-acre property...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Lillian resident pleads guilty to conspiracy to set fire to Mobile, Mississippi Walmarts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Lillian resident on Thursday admitted guilt for his role in a string of Walmart fires last year, agreeing to a plea bargain in which he confessed to a conspiracy. Quinton Olson, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. The plea document...
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s happening at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - There’s lots to see and do right now at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, including school trips, family camps and much more. The Sea Lab’s Angela Levins stopped by FOX10 Midday to fill us in on the happenings there. --- Download the FOX10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Annual Labor Day parade set to roll Monday morning in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 75th annual Labor Day Parade set to take to the streets of through downtown at 9:45 a.m. Monday. The parade will begin and end at the Mobile Civic Center. Monday’s parade, presented by the Southwest Alabama Labor Council, rolls rain or shine. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
Beachgoers head to Dauphin Island on Labor Day
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A beautiful Labor Day for those hitting the beaches. Down on Dauphin Island, quite the crowd spent their afternoon lounging seaside. A green flag flew high, and a large crowd squeezed in one more day on the beach. Some who’ve been on the island all weekend said the crowds were quite a surprise.
utv44.com
Tram the Town: a new way to fall in love with the city
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For history lovers, there's a new way to connect to the heart of the Historic Downtown Mobile- a traveling tour! But it's not by bus or car, it's a more unconventional mode of transportation: tram. Scott Tindle is the same person who brought the Duck...
