When starting to look for an apartment, what is the first thing that catches your eye? Affordability, commute time and location are all important things to consider on your apartment hunt. Student life can be hard enough and apartment hunting can come across as intimidating, especially when you’re on the lookout for something affordable and convenient for you. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a convenient list of great options if you’re looking to try something new this fall. Read on for our advice and five Mobile apartment options.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO