Five officers working for the Texas Department of Public Safety are under investigation for their responses during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The surprising investigations were announced on Tuesday by the Director of the Texas DPS, Colonel Steve McGraw, who also revealed two of the five officers under investigation have already been suspended for their actions on May 24.According to Colonel McGraw, the five officers are under investigation by Texas’s Office of Inspector General and, should any penalties be administered as a result of the investigations, they will be decided by the OIG.Colonel...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO