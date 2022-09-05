ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KWTX

Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - In a day and age when technology rules everything...sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics. For more than four decades, Walton “Bo” Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, has been helping police officers across the country avoid serious accidents. “I feel like I...
Click2Houston.com

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Coyote seen hopping 6-foot fence in Pecan Grove

PECAN GROVE, Texas – Recent coyote sightings are worrying some Houston-area residents. Video recorded Tuesday shows a coyote hopping a six-foot fence in someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. The animal then hopped on a shed. In a Facebook post, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said...
mysoutex.com

San Pat landowners may be eligible for help with feral swine

The Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is working with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Texas Wildlife Damage Management Association (TWDMA), Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute (NRI), Texas Farm Bureau (TFB), and three local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) to help address the issues that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems, and the health of humans and animals.
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
texasstandard.org

Texas schools are at a ‘tipping point,’ education professors say

In an op-ed published in several Texas newspapers, two education professors say the Texas Education Agency’s latest school ratings data points out how the education funding system means that failing schools are located almost exclusively in low-income communities. Last month, Texas schools received grades from the Texas Education Agency...
KSAT 12

Texas regulators proposed cracking down on harmful plastic “nurdles” — and then changed their minds

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Texas proposed an update to state water standards this March, environmentalists viewed it as a step in the right direction. The rules didn’t go as far as the advocates had hoped, but at least they would have required chemical companies to proactively prevent hundreds of thousands of tiny bits of plastic — dangerous and, at times, fatal to wildlife — from escaping into the environment.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law

The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
RadarOnline

Five Texas DPS Officers Under Investigation & Two Suspended Over Uvalde School Shooting Response

Five officers working for the Texas Department of Public Safety are under investigation for their responses during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The surprising investigations were announced on Tuesday by the Director of the Texas DPS, Colonel Steve McGraw, who also revealed two of the five officers under investigation have already been suspended for their actions on May 24.According to Colonel McGraw, the five officers are under investigation by Texas’s Office of Inspector General and, should any penalties be administered as a result of the investigations, they will be decided by the OIG.Colonel...
KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX

