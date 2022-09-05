Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 6.5 2.0 1.0 3 Minor 09/07 AM 5.7 1.2 0.9 3-4 None 09/08 PM 6.4 1.9 1.0 3-4 Minor 10/08 AM 5.8 1.3 0.8 3 None 10/08 PM 6.0 1.5 0.6 3 Minor 11/09 AM 5.8 1.3 0.6 3 None
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 PM 6.0 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor 09/09 AM 5.5 0.8 0.8 N/A Minor 09/10 PM 6.0 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor 10/10 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 10/11 PM 5.9 1.2 0.7 N/A Minor 11/11 AM 5.5 0.8 0.6 N/A Minor
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. High tide is around 730 PM Friday. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which is around 1 PM Friday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 5.0 -0.8 1.0 1 Minor 09/08 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.2 1 None 09/08 PM 5.0 -0.8 1.0 1 Minor 10/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.1 1 None 10/09 PM 4.6 -1.2 0.7 1 None 11/09 AM 4.3 -1.5 0.7 1 None
Comments / 0