Effective: 2022-09-08 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. High tide is around 730 PM Friday. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which is around 1 PM Friday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 5.0 -0.8 1.0 1 Minor 09/08 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.2 1 None 09/08 PM 5.0 -0.8 1.0 1 Minor 10/08 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.1 1 None 10/09 PM 4.6 -1.2 0.7 1 None 11/09 AM 4.3 -1.5 0.7 1 None

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 42 MINUTES AGO