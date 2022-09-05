Chaldean and Silver Knott could clash in Champagne Stakes

Chaldean could face a fascinating clash with Silver Knott in Saturday’s Coral Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The first-named colt, who is trained by Andrew Balding, boasts Group Three form after landing the Acomb Stakes at York, following on from Newbury novice glory.

Silver Knott has also struck at that level for Charlie Appleby, graduating from a Kempton novice win to register a taking success in the Solario Stakes at Sandown.

Appleby has a potential second string to his bow in Denford Stakes winner Victory Dance, while Holloway Boy is another high-class possible after winning the Chesham at Royal Ascot and finishing second in the Vintage Stakes for Karl Burke.

Greenland and Victoria Road comprise Aidan O’Brien’s potential challenge in the Group Two, with Michael O’Callaghan entering Indestructible and Dasho Lennie from Sean Woods’ team in the mix.

Kinross, a late absentee from Saturday’s Sprint Cup at Haydock, could get a spin out in the Cazoo Park Stakes, for which there are 11 contenders.

Winner of the City of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting, Ralph Beckett opted not to run on quick conditions on Merseyside and instead look at this Group Two.

He will shoulder a 3lb penalty along with fellow Group Two winners Chindit and Jumby, representing Richard Hannon and Eve Johnson Houghton respectively, with Supreme Stakes first and second, Double Or Bubble and Misty Grey, set to do battle again.

Al Suhail, Garrus, Sacred, Statement, New Energy and The Wizard Of Eye are also entered.

A usual bumper field is expected for the Coral Portland Handicap, with 43 contenders for the extended five-furlong cavalry charge.

