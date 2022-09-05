ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chaldean and Silver Knott could clash in Champagne Stakes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48i7Bg_0hio0AsZ00

Chaldean could face a fascinating clash with Silver Knott in Saturday’s Coral Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The first-named colt, who is trained by Andrew Balding, boasts Group Three form after landing the Acomb Stakes at York, following on from Newbury novice glory.

Silver Knott has also struck at that level for Charlie Appleby, graduating from a Kempton novice win to register a taking success in the Solario Stakes at Sandown.

Appleby has a potential second string to his bow in Denford Stakes winner Victory Dance, while Holloway Boy is another high-class possible after winning the Chesham at Royal Ascot and finishing second in the Vintage Stakes for Karl Burke.

Greenland and Victoria Road comprise Aidan O’Brien’s potential challenge in the Group Two, with Michael O’Callaghan entering Indestructible and Dasho Lennie from Sean Woods’ team in the mix.

Kinross, a late absentee from Saturday’s Sprint Cup at Haydock, could get a spin out in the Cazoo Park Stakes, for which there are 11 contenders.

Winner of the City of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting, Ralph Beckett opted not to run on quick conditions on Merseyside and instead look at this Group Two.

He will shoulder a 3lb penalty along with fellow Group Two winners Chindit and Jumby, representing Richard Hannon and Eve Johnson Houghton respectively, with Supreme Stakes first and second, Double Or Bubble and Misty Grey, set to do battle again.

Al Suhail, Garrus, Sacred, Statement, New Energy and The Wizard Of Eye are also entered.

A usual bumper field is expected for the Coral Portland Handicap, with 43 contenders for the extended five-furlong cavalry charge.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Racing abandoned following death of the Queen

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned following the death of the Queen. The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled. An announcement will be...
U.K.
newschain

The Queen had an enduring affinity with the sport of kings

Racing was uniquely honoured by the Queen during her 70-year reign. Her Majesty took a passive part in many other sports, presenting prizes at Wimbledon or the FA Cup Final, meeting the teams playing in the Lord’s Test or opening the Commonwealth Games and London Olympics. And, of course, she famously handed the 1966 World Cup trophy to Bobby Moore.
U.K.
newschain

Southwell falls silent as racing mourns the Queen

The Racing League arrived at Southwell on Thursday evening amidst a sombre atmosphere that had very little to do with the racing itself. The Queen, the only monarch most of us have known and the most priceless and unwavering advocate a sport could ever wish for, was clearly not well.
SPORTS
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Sean Woods
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaldean#Champagne#Group Three#The Acomb Stakes#Royal Ascot#Ebor#Group Two#Chindit And Jumby#Supreme Stakes#New Energy
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

First statement from King Charles III in full

This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen:. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign...
WORLD
newschain

Sport stops to pay its respects as the Queen dies

Sport joined the nation in mourning after the death of the Queen was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne...
UEFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy