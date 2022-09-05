Steeped in legend, baseball offers rite of passage

Little League has been a rite of passage for our nation’s youth for well over half a century.

It has been an integral part of our community recreation for decades.

On any given spring evening, 360,000 children around the world can be found on the dusty mounds and grassy fields of Little League diamonds. Little League is played on 12,000 fields in every U.S. state and in 103 other countries on six continents.

The Little League World Series is watched by crowds of 40,000 each year in person, and by more than 10 million on ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

With more than four million people playing or volunteering in Little League games every year, the ritual has become the institutional rite of passage into the quintessential American pastime.

On the other hand, the dedication and the commitment doesn’t just show up with sacrifice and cost.

Ask any parent or volunteer umpire or concession clerk, and they will tell you: it’s work.

Staying up late, waiting for the final out in a night game can be agonizing, knowing that you must get up at the break of day and get kids ready for school.

Sean Lilly’s old catcher’s mitt from his high school days had rotted away and fallen to pieces before he took up coaching a few years later.

“Basically, all I ever did was catch,” explained the former Shady Spring High School receiver. “That glove saw me through quite a few seasons, including Babe Ruth and high school, and a heck of a lot of catch in the backyard. The glove meant more to me than any I ever had.”

Lilly’s voice cracked with emotion, and his eyes blinked away the flood of memories.

The former Little League all-star catcher graduated to manhood almost 30 years ago.

He once had his own Little League team, where his 5-year-old son Caleb swung the bat and tossed the horsehide sphere for the first time in tee-ball.

A few years later, while coaching the Shady Spring Dodgers, Lilly saw his son Corey, then 9 years old, strike out 13 hitters and smack his first home run.

Seeing his son excel in the sport was an extension of his own baseball dreams, he said.

“I couldn’t help but remember my own Little League experience when I saw my son put on his uniform and hat and take his glove onto the field,” Lilly, a retiredengineer with the Norfolk & Southern Railroad, offered eagerly. “I don’t remember every game, just some of the important ones, but I remember my first home run on a cold spring day…It’s something I’ll never forget.”

The father-coach smiled, and his eyes flashed in the sun as he recalled his youthful glory. “I remember my first at bat. I was about 8 years old. I was shaking in my shoes as I walked up to the plate.

“I remember trudging up to the batter’s box, my brother Terry, who was coaching me at the time, yelling instructions for me to move up, and my mom yelling encouragement, too…

“Then I remember the ball zipping toward me. I barely got the bat off my shoulder. I think my helmet slid down over my eyes at one point but I eventually walked.

“Looking back, I’m sure it was hilarious. I doubt if I even knew what to do when I got to first base. After that day, though, I wasn’t frightened any more. I loved the game.”

—

Every nation cherishes symbols of its history and heritage—traditions, arts, or rituals that capture the character of its people. The United States treasures baseball.

Since 1856, we’ve called baseball our “national pastime.” The label has grown increasingly accurate as the country and sport have evolved together.

Baseball serves as a cultural ambassador abroad and a unifying rite of passage at home.

Naming our North American contest, the World Seriesoffers revealing insights into our perspective and pride.

Like many symbols, baseball is steeped in legend. The myth of its creation by Civil War hero Abner Doubleday helped forge the all-American pedigree a national symbol needs.

Over the years, baseball itself has been heroic in wartime, heartening Americans on the home front and battle front.

Patriotic images combine the diamond with the stars and stripes, while baseball traditions such as the presidential “first pitch” reinforce the bond linking the game to our heritage and national institutions.

—

Lilly learned valuable lessons about life while playing Little League baseball. “You learn about winning and losing and the sense of fair play. With three older brothers, all of whom were coaches, somehow, I always seemed to find myself in the heat of the battle. Without them I probably would never have accomplished anything on the ball field.”

Perhaps that’s why Lilly became a coaching dad. He wanted his son Caleb to have a positive experience with Little League baseball like the one he enjoyed.

Lilly sees the sport as a vehicle for helping his son learn some of life’s important lessons, too.

“You can’t always predict the future, but you canprepare for it,” Lilly said stoically. “Playing Little League baseball is a way of learning how to pay attention and follow the rules. I think it helped my son Caleb mature as a child and be ready for school. The way I see it, athletics and academics go hand in hand. You need one in order to excel at the other.”

—

