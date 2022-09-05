DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO