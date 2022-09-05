ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Tyler, TX
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy