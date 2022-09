(LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee will meet on September 6, 2022, at 6:00 PM for its regularly scheduled business meeting at the Glade Springs Resort Club House, the Cobb Room, 255 Resort Drive, Daniels, WV.

Following the business meeting, there will be an informal reception.

All republicans are encouraged to come out and meet your local party officials and get involved!