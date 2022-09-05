ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker County, WV

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.

9/7/22: Tucker County at Tucker Board of Education

9/8/22: Fayette County at Oakland Church of God – exclusive to Fayette County residents

9/9/22: Wetzel County at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church

9/10/22: Tyler County at Tyler County Senior Center

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.

