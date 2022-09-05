Read full article on original website
Related
Wet start to Luzerne County Fair
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The 60th Annual Luzerne County Fair kicked off Wednesday evening near Dallas. The fair promises fun for the whole family with lots of food, games, and the opportunity to get up close and personal with farm animals. Those who braved the rain Wednesday were treated...
Looking back at the weather for Summer '22
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day 2022 was a beautiful one; it was sunny and hot, with a high of 87 degrees in the Scranton area and a high of 90 in central Pennsylvania. That unofficial start to summer was just a sign of what was to come for the rest of the season.
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
All aboard the Lakeland Express!
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind. "It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mauch Chunk Lake limits visitors this Labor Day
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Despite the gray and gloomy day, season pass holder Kathleen Sikorsky of Bowmanstown was one of the only people on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "I'm enjoying the beach and the lake. We come here a lot. We've...
Talkback 16: Return of 'Lake Commerce'
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — In this Talkback 16, callers weigh in on the history of Labor Day and new restrictions at Mauch Chunk Lake. But first, we begin with 'Lake Commerce' concerns in Dickson City. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sculpture poured for veterans park in Archbald
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Artist Steve Colley poured a bucket of bronze into a mold that will soon be an eagle sculpture. The mold will sit for two days here at Keystone College and will be welded together later this year. "This is a great tribute, not only to...
Scranton businesses receive microgrants
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti awarded five small businesses microgrants. The program is for new or early-stage businesses in the Electric City's low-to-moderate-income areas. "The grant can be used for inventory machinery working capital, which is really exciting because often grants are not able to be...
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
Rain comes too late for farmers
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — These are just some of the animals that live at Honey Brook Farm outside Schuylkill Haven. While the farm is known for raising livestock, owner Josiah Meck says the dry summer made feeding the livestock more difficult. "We rely on grass year-round, and this year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
'Lake Commerce' returns after rainy weather
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Water rushing over the curb and pooling into a nearby parking lot just off Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City has been a problem area Giles Lemoncelli says has been going on way to long. "How can that happen? How can this occur? This has been...
webbweekly.com
21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11
The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
LCCC announces partnership with Alvernia
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Leaders in education in Northeastern and Southcentral Pennsylvania gathered on Main Street in Pittston for a big announcement. "Alvernia University today is establishing a partnership with Luzerne County Community College which will open doors for these students," said Thomas Leary, LCCC President. Thanks to an...
WOLF
Match 6 Jackpot worth $620K shared by two tickets, one sold in Luzerne Co.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000...
WOLF
Wearing purple to honor Kassadey
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
Labor Day at the indoor waterpark
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Thoughts of rainy weather floated away as hundreds spent the day going down slides and splashing around inside Aquatopia, Camelback Lodge's indoor waterpark near Tannersville. "We decided to come out for the long weekend. We rented a place through Airbnb and were just relaxing," said Philadelphia...
Pizzeria in Williamsport feeds nursing home residents, staff
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Williamsport shut its business on Tuesday to feed nearly 100 residents and staff at a nursing home, and it was all for free. The kitchen at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport was busy on Tuesday. Owner Mark Mangiardi prepared pizzas for residents and staff at Hillside Senior Living in Loyalsock Township.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 2