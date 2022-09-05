ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Hawkins’ son plays ‘My Hero’ on drums with Foo Fighters during tribute gig

A hero to all. During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.” “We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,”...
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
Collider

Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
thebrag.com

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new single ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has given fans another taste of his upcoming album with the reflective single ‘Nothing Feels Right’. The track feature’s the metal legend’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, who delivers a beautiful guitar solo. Wylde rejoined Ozzy’s backing band in 2017 having previously played with him intermittently over several decades.
loudersound.com

Rock stars react to Taylor Hawkins tribute show

Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Liam Gallagher and Wolfgang Van Halen are amongst the names to have commented on the magical gig. Many of the rock and metal heavyweights who took part in the amazing Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night have posted statements on the hugely successful (and emotional) evening.
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Suffered From Immense ‘Physical Pain’ in His Final Months on Tour, Author Claims

Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
