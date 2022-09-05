Read full article on original website
Taylor Hawkins’ son plays ‘My Hero’ on drums with Foo Fighters during tribute gig
A hero to all. During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.” “We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began. “But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,”...
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
Wolf Van Halen Snaps Selfies With Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, took an iconic photo alongside fellow music stars. The photo was taken after the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium. Van Halen was at the tribute show in London in honor of the Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins,...
Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Drew Barrymore says Jimmy Fallon was 1st person to tell her she had a ‘crooked smile’
Drew Barrymore never knew she had a "crooked smile" until close pal Jimmy Fallon told her so. "I didn't know I had a crooked smile until you told me in 'Fever Pitch,'" Barrymore tells the "Tonight Show" host in a recently released segment for "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I said...
Stevie Nicks Called This Famous Musician She Dated ‘Very, Very Male Chauvinistic’ – and It Wasn’t Lindsey Buckingham
Here's which famous man Stevie Nicks referred to as "very, very male chauvinistic."
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The nearly six-hour tribute concert featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and Dave Chappelle.
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new single ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has given fans another taste of his upcoming album with the reflective single ‘Nothing Feels Right’. The track feature’s the metal legend’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, who delivers a beautiful guitar solo. Wylde rejoined Ozzy’s backing band in 2017 having previously played with him intermittently over several decades.
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Chris Stapleton’s Rendition Of “Shameless” Will Leave You Speechless
As country fans, I’m sure many of us know the Billy Joel classic “Shameless” because of Garth Brooks’ iconic cover. I mean, it took me forever to realize it wasn’t originally by Garth Brooks…. It’s still one of my favorite of his songs though because...
Rock stars react to Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Liam Gallagher and Wolfgang Van Halen are amongst the names to have commented on the magical gig. Many of the rock and metal heavyweights who took part in the amazing Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night have posted statements on the hugely successful (and emotional) evening.
How Paul McCartney Reacted When Neil Young Sang The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ With the Removed Lyrics
Neil Young restored lyrics from The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" that Paul McCartney and John Lennon didn't like.
Elvis Presley Suffered From Immense ‘Physical Pain’ in His Final Months on Tour, Author Claims
Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
Watch Taylor Hawkins' son Shane steal the show by smashing My Hero at emotional tribute gig for his dad
Shane's performance was so good that some fans are even calling for him to officially become Foo Fighters' new drummer
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
