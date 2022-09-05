ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

The Brockster
3d ago

Let's see if the Yankees even make the playoffs. Regardless, Cashman has over stayed his tenure and it's time the yankees move on.

The Spun

Juan Soto Booed On Monday Night: MLB World Reacts

San Diego Padres fans are apparently not a patient bunch. As relayed by San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, some Padres fans booed after Juan Soto flew out to end the sixth inning. Their displeasure was likely not solely directed at the summer's superstar acquisition. After dropping the last two games...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sports
FanSided

Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason

As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
BRONX, NY
Golf Digest

SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect

Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues

OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

