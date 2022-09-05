ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Lady Robins start GNC slate strong, sweep Rhinelander

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The Antigo Red Robins volleyball team got the Great Northern Conference portion of its schedule off on the right foot Thursday, handling the Rhinelander Hodags in the Sheldon Fieldhouse 3-0.

Antigo rolled to a 25-7 win in the opening set, before the Hodags showed some life. Rhinelander gave the Robins all they could handle in the second and third sets, but both were still Antigo wins coming by scores of 25-20 and 25-18.

“We were fired up to start the conference season at home with a great crowd,” head coach Jesse Knetter said. “Game one went fast as we were serving multiple aces and getting quality attacks from their free balls. It’s always fun to watch when the defense gives great passes and the offense can go up-tempo.”

The Robins were strong from the serve line, totaling 21 aces on the night. Tristin Arlen led with five, while Laura Burkhart and Lily Weix recorded four each. Lexy Beckingam and Brie Young had three each and Ava Jaje two.

Arlen also contributed 16 assists and seven digs to the cause, along with three kills.

Jenna Czerneski was the kills leader with six, while Jaje recorded five, Lola Cornelius and Sophie Schlieve contributed three each.

Cornelius, Schlieve and Czerneski all had one block on the night. Jaje had six kills and Young four.

“We covered our hitters well against the block and were able to pick up a couple balls that normally hit the ground,” Knetter explained. “The girls hustled everywhere on the court with very few balls hitting the floor.”

The Robins are next slated for a big GNC Tuesday home match with Tomahawk, one of the preseason favorites in the conference, before traveling to the Ashwaubenon Invite on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

