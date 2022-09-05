Read full article on original website
Juan Soto Booed On Monday Night: MLB World Reacts
San Diego Padres fans are apparently not a patient bunch. As relayed by San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, some Padres fans booed after Juan Soto flew out to end the sixth inning. Their displeasure was likely not solely directed at the summer's superstar acquisition. After dropping the last two games...
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Pinstripe Alley
Zack Britton, Scott Effross, and the Yankees’ valuable bullpen depth
It’s a hard time to think of positive things to talk about with respect to the second-half Yankees, but one thing that fans can all take comfort in is the bullpen. Once again a top-five unit in the game, it’s seen rebounds from Jonathan Loáisiga and Clay Holmes. Combine them with the emergence of rookie Ron Marinaccio as a real weapon in high leverage spots, and the ‘pen can be counted on to keep the game close, even as the offense struggled to find its footing.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers: Former Dodger Inks Extension with Boston Red Sox
Former LA fan favorite Enrique Hernandez won't be returning to the Dodgers this offseason.
CBS Sports
Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Scratched from lineup
O'Neill was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Nationals for an undisclosed reason, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It's not yet clear whether O'Neill is dealing with an injury, but he was scratched a few minutes after the Cardinals' initial lineup was released Thursday. Ben DeLuzio will take over in center field and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
CBS Sports
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Scratched from Tuesday's start
Rasmussen will not start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen's wife is expecting the couple's first child, and Rasmussen was excused from the team to be with his growing family. It remains to be seen both who will start Tuesday in his place and when he will take the ball next.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Playing time dwindling
Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: Remains on bench Thursday
Kepler (hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Kepler will remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage a hip injury, but he's appeared off the bench in two of the last three matchups. Kyle Garlick is starting in right field and leading off Thursday.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap
Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Out again for nightcap
Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right...
CBS Sports
Mets' Yoan Lopez: Activated as 29th man
The Mets recalled Lopez from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He'll be designated as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates and is expected to be returned to Syracuse on Thursday. Over his eight relief appearances with the Mets this season spanning 11 innings, Lopez has delivered a 5.73 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Diagnosed with bruise after X-rays
Robert had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised left hand after leaving Tuesday's game against the Mariners. The 24-year-old was struck on the hand by a pitch on a swing Tuesday, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Robert is fresh off a nine-game absence due to left wrist soreness, and he's now dealing with another injury in the same area. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale in Seattle.
CBS Sports
Padres' Juan Soto: Leaves after HBP
Sot was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch in the upper back, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Soto initially remained in the contest after the hit-by-pitch but was lifted a couple innings later. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Padres update his status.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Shelved with sprained thumb
The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left thumb sprain. Carlson had already moved off the fantasy radar in most redraft leagues after fading into a reserve role in the second half of August, and the thumb injury only further lessens the possibility of him regaining relevance before the season comes to an end. St. Louis called up Alec Burleson from Triple-A Memphis to replace Carlson as an extra outfielder off the bench, but Corey Dickerson, Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar are expected to remain the team's primary starters from left to right in most games.
Hot Triple-A start proves Anthony Volpe already belongs with Yankees
The New York Yankees currently run a floundering offensive unit out every day around clear league MVP Aaron Judge. Coming off a series in Tampa Bay where the team scored three total runs, all scored by Judge, some sort of shakeup is clearly necessary. No one can wave a magic...
