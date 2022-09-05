Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
US Open's Coco Gauff Lives A Worldwide Lifestyle & She's Only 18
US Open tennis player, Coco Gauff, is living the teenage dream of winning medals and traveling around the world. Her Instagram proves that she's been basically everywhere and it's a traveler's dream. The athlete is only 18 years old and has been to Italy, New Zealand, England, Australia, France and...
Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure
The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia
Coco Gauff did not muster enough strength to pull herself into the semifinals of the 2022 US Open women’s singles tournament, as she fell prey to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals to the tune of a 3-6, 4-6 score. However, that’s the deepest run she has had so far in her still-young pro career in […] The post Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Here come Miss Ann’: Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well
Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the tournament at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the US Open, he impressed by going behind-the-back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want Black players to succeed
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
Tennis world reacts to epic, latest match in US Open in history
The men’s quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday night — and into Thursday morning — were incredible. First, Frances Tiafoe followed up a fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal with a win over No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe becomes the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006, and he’s the first Black American man to reach the men’s semifinals at the US Open since Arthur Ashe did so in 1972.
American Frances Tiafoe Beats Rafael Nadal At U.S. Open And Loses It Afterward
The 24-year-old reveled in the joy that his parents, who emigrated from Sierra Leone, felt in watching him.
Top seed Iga Swiatek sees off Jessica Pegula to reach first US Open semi-final
The No 1-ranked Swiatek moved into her first semi-final at Flushing Meadows by pulling out a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday
Caroline Garcia powers past Coco Gauff to first grand slam semi-final
Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first grand slam semi-final at the US Open.Eleven years after Andy Murray predicted Garcia would be world number one when, as a 17-year-old, she led Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros, the Frenchwoman is in the form of her life.Gauff has also had a great summer but she had no answer to the unerring ball-striking of Garcia, who will take on fifth seed Ons Jabeur in the last four after a 6-3 6-4 victory.History for Caro! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/7lYjNiI7lW— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2022Garcia reached her first grand slam...
Tennis-Mixed feelings for Gauff after U.S. Open quarter-final exit
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff said she was trying to strike a balance between satisfaction at reaching the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time and disappointment after being outplayed by Caroline Garcia on Tuesday.
US Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe defeats Andrey Rublev, becomes first American man to reach semifinals since 2006
Frances Tiafoe took down Andrey Rublev in straight sets Wednesday during the US Open quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium, becoming the first American man to make the tournament's semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006. The 24-year-old from Maryland is also the first African-American man to make the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972.
Serena Williams' US Open farewell most-watched tennis match in ESPN history
Serena Williams was a smash hit in the ratings for her apparent final US Open match. ESPN said Tuesday that Williams' expected farewell to Flushing Meadows was the most-watched tennis telecast in the network's 43-year history. Her loss last Friday to Ajla Tomljanovic drew 4.6 million viewers. The previous record of 3.9 million was for the 2012 Wimbledon final, when Roger Federer defeated Andy Murray, in ESPN's first year with exclusivity.
Jessica Pegula sipped a beer during her US Open press conference after a tough loss to the world No. 1
The 28-year-old American explained that the can of Heineken was meant to help her "pee for doping" but that "it does help ease the loss."
US Open: Iga Swiatek 'finding role' as Serena Williams leaves superstar void
In the city famed for what is sometimes called the 'Crossroads of the World', tennis finds itself at another juncture. Serena Williams has just exited the stage in New York. Roger Federer, ahead of her in age, is not far behind from leaving. So too, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Noah Lyles ends season with another historic 200m time at Diamond League Final
Noah Lyles ended his season by winning the Diamond League Final 200m in 19.52 seconds in Zurich, Switzerland, giving him five of the 13 fastest times in history. Usain Bolt has four of the 13 fastest times, including the world record 19.19. Lyles broke Michael Johnson‘s American record in repeating as world champion in July in 19.31. In all, Lyles ran 19.67 or faster a total of seven times in 2022, and 19.52 or faster a total of three times in 2022, both the most for any sprinter in one year in history.
John McEnroe grapples with his legacy as tennis' bad boy
John McEnroe is remembered as one of the most talented — and hotheaded — tennis players of all time. Over the course of his career, he won 155 combined titles — more than any man in the game's modern era. McEnroe says a formative moment of his...
Rafael Nadal’s curious US Open exit brings intriguing quarter-final line-up
This time, the reason for the men’s side of the US Open being blown apart was not quite as dramatic. Two years on from Novak Djokovic’s sudden disqualification for accidentally striking a line judge with a ball hit in anger, Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe will have a similar impact on the draw and already guarantees there will be a first-time grand slam champion in New York by the end of the week.Unlike Djokovic’s infamous moment of frustration, it was possible to see Nadal’s defeat coming, even if it still required an immense performance from Tiafoe to...
