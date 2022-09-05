ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

DR Carl Allen

Southwest Medical has grown to become Nevada’s largest multi-specialty medical group. As Southwest Medical celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is also highlighting the work of many of its longtime providers. I'll say one of most memorable moments we had - the first physician partnership forum here for Optum, and...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Beer Lovers Day at Pub 365

Las Vegas (KSNV) — September 7th marks Beer Lovers Day and what better way to celebrate than with 365 beers. Joining us now from Pub 365 at Tuscany Suites is Amber Tuttle.
PARADISE, NV
news3lv.com

'Veggie Buck Truck' set to return to Las Vegas valley for fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pop-Up Produce Markets are returning to serve the Las Vegas community with dates over the next three months. The Southern Nevada Health District says six markets are scheduled for the Bonneville Transit Center downtown and the SNHD Decatur office starting this month. Patrons can pay...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wine Walk series returns to Downtown Summerlin this fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Prepare your palettes: New Vista's Wine Walk series is returning to Downtown Summerlin starting this month. The non-profit group announced the walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Connoisseurs are invited to socialize and sip as they say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid

PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
MAINE STATE
news3lv.com

Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month in August

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Home prices in Southern Nevada took a slight dip in August, the third straight month that prices have fallen after reaching record highs. The industry group Las Vegas Realtors says the median price for an existing family home was $450,000 last month, down about 3.2% from July.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian struck, critically injured by SUV that left scene in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with critical injuries in the west Las Vegas valley Monday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the collision was reported just after 10 p.m. on Cobblestone Avenue west of Candlelight Street, near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV

