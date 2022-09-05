Read full article on original website

DR Carl Allen
Southwest Medical has grown to become Nevada’s largest multi-specialty medical group. As Southwest Medical celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is also highlighting the work of many of its longtime providers. I'll say one of most memorable moments we had - the first physician partnership forum here for Optum, and...

Beer Lovers Day at Pub 365
Las Vegas (KSNV) — September 7th marks Beer Lovers Day and what better way to celebrate than with 365 beers. Joining us now from Pub 365 at Tuscany Suites is Amber Tuttle.

Sisolak touts small business support, discusses campaign priorities in News 3 exclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak spoke to dozens of small business owners in the back room of the Horse Trailer Hideout, a bar in the popular Arts District. The high temperatures made for a stuffy room, but the audience remained captive for the intimate meet...

'Veggie Buck Truck' set to return to Las Vegas valley for fall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pop-Up Produce Markets are returning to serve the Las Vegas community with dates over the next three months. The Southern Nevada Health District says six markets are scheduled for the Bonneville Transit Center downtown and the SNHD Decatur office starting this month. Patrons can pay...

Wine Walk series returns to Downtown Summerlin this fall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Prepare your palettes: New Vista's Wine Walk series is returning to Downtown Summerlin starting this month. The non-profit group announced the walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Connoisseurs are invited to socialize and sip as they say...

Neon Feast's Al Mancini looks at new restaurant openings, updates around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is plenty to sink your teeth into when it comes to dining around the Las Vegas valley. Al Mancini, creator of Neon Feast, joined us to talk about some highlights when it comes to anniversaries, openings and updates.

Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...

25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...

Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...

Lake Mead water rising, harbor notices boost in business over Labor Day weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Boat Harbor is seeing its best summer weekend so far in 2022 over Labor Day, but the numbers are still down for what's considered normal this time of year. Some visitors like Debbie Ferdinand and her husband noticed the difference while launching...

Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...

Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.

Murder charges added for man accused of DUI in Nevada crash that killed 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Utah man is now facing murder charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that left three people dead on a Nevada highway last year. The Nye County District Attorney's office says it added multiple counts of murder to the criminal complaint against Christos Vrachnos.

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month in August
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Home prices in Southern Nevada took a slight dip in August, the third straight month that prices have fallen after reaching record highs. The industry group Las Vegas Realtors says the median price for an existing family home was $450,000 last month, down about 3.2% from July.

NV Energy calls for energy conservation to protect power grid as heat wave continues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the National Weather Service extended the current Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday, NV Energy is calling on customers to conserve energy and protect the power grid. Monday marked the sixth day of a brutal heat wave hitting multiple states in the western U.S. “We...

Pedestrian struck, critically injured by SUV that left scene in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with critical injuries in the west Las Vegas valley Monday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the collision was reported just after 10 p.m. on Cobblestone Avenue west of Candlelight Street, near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive.

Upcoming weather conditions are a 'worst case scenario' for fires in western Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for fire danger under the current weather forecast as we go into the second weekend of September. Forecasters are saying that by Friday, hot temperatures and high winds could allow for rapid fire growth if one were to get going on the west side of the Cascades.
