Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
What's it like having your parent as a teacher? Ask these Chesterfield students
There are 10 fifth-graders at Grange Hall Elementary School who have parents that work in the school.
‘It’s just awesome’: Childcare scholarship is sigh of relief for Ettrick mom going back to school
The United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg is trying to make it easier for single moms to be able to go back to school.
NBC12
Virginia War Memorial seeks student essays for Veterans Day contest
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Entries have opened up for the 2022 Virginia War Memorial essay contest. One winner will be selected among all Virginia middle school entries and one from high school entries. This annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school-age students. The two winners will...
79-year-old woman spends $800K of assisted living funds on gambling expenses
Mabel B. Jones, a former owner of the Jones & Jones assisted living facility, pleaded guilty to health care fraud. Jones spent more than $800,000 in benefits meant for residents of an assisted living facility she once owned and was sentenced to two years in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
How to sign up for a long COVID study with VCU researchers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A team of researchers at VCU is studying the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on kids. It’s believed 75% of children have had COVID since 2020. The hope is that they can develop treatments to help those most impacted by the virus. It’s part of a...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
‘I am absolutely disgusted’: University of Richmond investigating ‘deeply disturbing’ campus incident
"It is reported that during the incident one student used racist language and engaged in threatening behavior. The delivery driver was seen with a firearm," an email from the university stated.
Hanover parents react to new transgender bathroom policy on the first day of school
As school doors opened today at Hanover County Public Schools for the new academic year, they also opened for the first time with a new policy in place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pastor addresses hateful messages found in the neighborhood
Someone painted racial slurs and other hateful messages on fences surrounding new construction in the Blandford neighborhood of Petersburg.
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
NBC12
‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
rewind1051.com
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Former Highland Springs HS to become community center
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Some students have already begun classes at the former Highland Springs High School, but the school division has bigger plans for the 70-year-old facility. School leaders like Adrienne Cole Johnson say the goal is to be innovative by using the building that once held hundreds...
NBC12
Nonprofit drug company invests $27.8M in Greater Richmond-Petersburg Region
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that a non-profit generic drug company will invest millions into the Greater Richmond-Petersburg Region. Civica Inc. will use the $27.8 million to establish a new laboratory testing facility at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield. The company is also going to build a 55,000-square-foot facility to support Civica’s Petersburg pharmaceutical manufacturing operation through quality testing and development of new products.
NBC12
Fight between U of R student and delivery driver leads to gun pulled
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A violent altercation between a University of Richmond student and a delivery driver was caught on camera early Saturday morning. University of Richmond’s President Kevin F. Hallock said it started with a student threatening the driver. In a letter, Hallock said, “I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would use hateful language or engage in harmful conduct here.”
Chesterfield educators advocate for collective bargaining: 'We could have a say'
Educators gathered at the Willow Lawn Starbucks, known for unionizing earlier this year, to sign authorization cards, pledging their support for collective bargaining.
Former owner of Richmond assisted living home gets 2-year sentence in $800K health care fraud case
A 79-year-old Richmond woman who pled guilty to health care fraud after spending more than $800,000 in benefits meant for residents of an assisted living facility she once owned was sentenced to two years in prison.
Upcoming Richmond airport job fair features on-the-spot interviewing
The Transportation Security Administration is holding a job fair this month where people who would like to apply for security positions at the airport can meet directly with hiring managers.
Colonial Heights offering free vet care to homeless pets
The free veterinary clinic, hosted by Colonial Heights Animal Services and the Street Dog Coalition, will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 301 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway. Free basic exams, vaccines, microchips and treatment of minor medical conditions will be offered.
Virginians celebrate Labor Day as U.S. labor market shows improvement
According to The National Constitution Center, Labor Day started in 1882 after the unions of New York threw a parade to celebrate people joining the unions.
Comments / 3