Richmond, VA

NBC12

Virginia War Memorial seeks student essays for Veterans Day contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Entries have opened up for the 2022 Virginia War Memorial essay contest. One winner will be selected among all Virginia middle school entries and one from high school entries. This annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school-age students. The two winners will...
VIRGINIA STATE
Local
Virginia Education
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
NBC12

How to sign up for a long COVID study with VCU researchers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A team of researchers at VCU is studying the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on kids. It’s believed 75% of children have had COVID since 2020. The hope is that they can develop treatments to help those most impacted by the virus. It’s part of a...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
LOUISA, VA
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
RICHMOND, VA
rewind1051.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Former Highland Springs HS to become community center

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Some students have already begun classes at the former Highland Springs High School, but the school division has bigger plans for the 70-year-old facility. School leaders like Adrienne Cole Johnson say the goal is to be innovative by using the building that once held hundreds...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
NBC12

Nonprofit drug company invests $27.8M in Greater Richmond-Petersburg Region

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that a non-profit generic drug company will invest millions into the Greater Richmond-Petersburg Region. Civica Inc. will use the $27.8 million to establish a new laboratory testing facility at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield. The company is also going to build a 55,000-square-foot facility to support Civica’s Petersburg pharmaceutical manufacturing operation through quality testing and development of new products.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fight between U of R student and delivery driver leads to gun pulled

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A violent altercation between a University of Richmond student and a delivery driver was caught on camera early Saturday morning. University of Richmond’s President Kevin F. Hallock said it started with a student threatening the driver. In a letter, Hallock said, “I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would use hateful language or engage in harmful conduct here.”
RICHMOND, VA

