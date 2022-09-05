Fort Myers family hosts free Narcan giveaway event to raise awareness for mental health & substance abuse

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Al Kinkle still remembers the tragic day he lost his daughter, Kimberly Ann Kinkle, to an accidental overdose due to heroin laced with fentanyl in December 2015.

Since then, Kinkle began Kimmie’s Recovery Zone, which is a non-profit recovery community organization focused on helping those with mental health and Substance Abuse Disorders find sustainable long-term recovery through mutual aid support, referral resources, and peer support.

Al Kinkle and Kris Kinkle, Kimmie’s brother, said that seeing the hundreds of people who attended the event gives them hope for a stronger community, and they are working hard to change the stigma of those who have a drug disorder and mental health issues.

“It’s tough to lose someone, and we think about it every day,” Kris Kinkle said. “Breaks my heart that she’s not here, but she’s doing this. She’s getting these people together.”

On Saturday, the Kinkle family hosted a family fun event in Lakes Park. There they gave away free units of Narcan and offered resources to all that attended.

Narcan is a medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. It can very quickly restore normal respiration to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of overdosing with heroin, fentanyl, or prescription opioid pain medications.

