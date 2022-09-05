UPDATED, 7:45 AM: Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is not taking Elon Musk’s criticism of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting down. In a tweet Tuesday that has gone viral, Gaiman wrote, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.” Gaiman’s comment came after Musk slammed Amazon’s LOTR: The Rings Of Power, saying “Tolkien is turning over his grave,” as Musk is attempting to exit his proposed $44BN takeover of Twitter and amid an ongoing feud with Amazon...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO