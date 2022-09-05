Read full article on original website
Rick and Morty fans spot heartbreaking detail in season six premiere
Rick and Morty fans have spotted a detail in the season six premiere that points to a heartbreaking piece of backstory.The popular animated comedy, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, aired the first episode of its sixth season on Sunday (4 Septemevr), with an episode titled “Solaricks”. Spoilers follow for the Rick and Morty season six premiereFollowing on from the end of season five, the episode saw Rick Sanchez (voiced by Roiland) attempt to reset the co-ordinates for his portal gun, but he accidentally sends himself, Morty and Jerry back to their original universes.As was confirmed last season,...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer reveals all-new Pokémon, story details
The Pokémon Company and developer Game Freak released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Wednesday, highlighting the game’s treasure-hunting story and revealing a trio of new Pokémon. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will take on the role of students enrolled...
A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger
A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
Polygon
PSA: Play Immortality with a controller
In Her Story creator Sam Barlow’s new murder-thriller game, Immortality, players investigate one central question: What happened to Marissa Marcel?. Marcel is a dazzling film starlet who has met a tragic fate — or, at least, an ambiguous one. It’s not clear what happened to her at the game’s outset, but she’s disappeared, and it’s up to players to figure out what happened to her by scrubbing through a newly unearthed collection of all her work.
EW.com
Watch Jason Momoa shave off his signature locks for a good cause: 'Here's to new beginnings'
Aquaman and See star Jason Momoa is more than his hair, which he's proving by chopping it off to raise awareness about an issue close to his heart. The Hawaii-born actor, 43, shared a video of the makeover process to his Instagram on Monday, making note that he can now feel the wind against his buzzed head.
Neil Gaiman Slaps Back At Elon Musk For Criticizing Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ — Update
UPDATED, 7:45 AM: Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is not taking Elon Musk’s criticism of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting down. In a tweet Tuesday that has gone viral, Gaiman wrote, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.” Gaiman’s comment came after Musk slammed Amazon’s LOTR: The Rings Of Power, saying “Tolkien is turning over his grave,” as Musk is attempting to exit his proposed $44BN takeover of Twitter and amid an ongoing feud with Amazon...
'Game of Thrones' forgot to edit out green screen on a character's fingers on the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine) had green-screen fabric on his hand during a scene in episode three.
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon
It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Hulu is now streaming the miniseries that Stephen King professes as his favorite among those he has written.
Former hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and more 'Lord of the Rings' stars come out to defend the diverse cast in 'The Rings of Power' after backlash
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been facing backlash for its diverse cast of characters.
Are Harfoots the same as Hobbits? What's the difference?
We explain just who the Harfoots are
Polygon
A Plague Tale: Requiem ups the stakes of its indie darling predecessor
As the sequel to the indie darling A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem is ready to make the next chapter a family affair. The headstrong Amicia is once again set on protecting her brother Hugo from a church that would seek to use his ability to control swarms of vicious rats for its own personal gain. But while players primarily controlled Amicia in the first outing (sneaking around and slinging rocks to solve puzzles), her younger brother takes a much more active role in the sequel.
The return of the '90s: That game you love is coming back
Gamescom made it clear: the future of PC gaming will revisit its past. There's a question that's always asked by members of the industry at Gamescom. When you bump into someone you know as you're rushing between appointments. As you're debriefing about what you've seen in the pub after-hours. As you're in the press room, struggling to transcribe an interview over the ambient noise that is Koelnmesse at full capacity. The question is always the same: "How's your Gamescom going?"
Polygon
Evil Wesley Crusher is coming to the Star Trek MMO
Star Trek: The Next Generation’s infamous ensign Wesley Crusher returns to the Star Trek universe (again) in evil, Mirror Universe-form next week via Star Trek Online, the franchise’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Wil Wheaton will once again reprise his role, but this time as Emperor Wesley Crusher, the leader of the Mirror Universe Terran empire in Cryptic Studios’ game.
Polygon
Watch Saloum if you have 80 minutes for a giddy, gunslinging horror thriller
There are a lot of new movies out this week that you could potentially watch at home. Sure, the new Thor movie is on Disney Plus (as is the new Pinocchio), and Morbius morb’d its way over to Netflix. But if you only have time for one new movie this weekend, make it Saloum, now streaming on Shudder.
19 Movie And TV Lines That People Still Think About Because Of How Much It Affected Them Emotionally
"Pretty sure hearing that line caused fireworks to go off in my head. It was like someone had turned the lights back on. I had a total epiphany."
Marvel Phase 6: 7 Big Things We Know So Far
Marvel Phase 6 is closer than you think - here are seven big things we know about it.
hypebeast.com
Florence Pugh's Black Widow Will Reportedly Lead Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts'
In a recent appearance on The Town, Justin Kroll from Deadline hinted that Yelena Belova is expected to lead the MCU antihero team in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. “[Florence Pugh] has got the Marvel superhero that’s already got a spin-off,” said Kroll. “Upcoming for her, actually, on that character is this Thunderbolts film, which is basically Marvel’s Suicide Squad. Hopefully, it has better results. But the concept is it’d be her leading the team of like Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker, Daniel Bruhl‘s Zemo, those anti-heroes that aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly bad. So there’s that. And people seem to like the Yelena character.”
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Munna be Shiny?
For Sept. 6, 2022, Munna will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catchingPokémon. And yes, Munna can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Grabbing tons of psychic-type Munna should be a priority if you have yet to complete the Cosmog Special Research. Pokémon is...
